Tin Tin back on TV

Radio personality Tinopona “Tin Tin” Katsande is back on the big screen and she seems to be enjoying every moment of it.

She is part of a new soap Kuchina that airs on ZBCtv every Sunday at 7PM.

The last time Tin Tin was on the silver screen was years ago when she was an eccentric Joyce Huni in the once popular Studio 263.

Last month, she announced proudly that she would be part of a local soapie, Kuchina the Genesis, expressing her excitement at landing the lead role of Getty.

The soapie tackles the struggles women face in their various relationships.

From the feedback that fans have given, it shows that Tin Tin has not lost her acting touch in the soapie as she plays Getty, a sugar mummy who is in a relationship with Simba.

Posting a picture on her Twitter page with a fellow actor, Tin Tin said:

“I’m loving being back on the silver screen. . .”

Considering that she has not been acting for a long time, the former ZiFM Stereo presenter asked people to watch and give her feedback on the execution of her role.

“In my industry, one is only as good as their last performance and Joyce Huni in Studio263 was pretty good I hear (lol), but now, “I need you to critic my performance in this new role I’m playing.

“Please do watch, for without you I’m nothing but a waste of talent,” posted Tin Tin.

The actress, whose career was compromised after a sex-tape in which she featured in was leaked to the public, has however, made various stage appearances in plays that promote women’s rights and has gotten rave reviews. The Chronicle