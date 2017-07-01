Man killed over 60 cents

By Thandeka Moyo

A BULAWAYO man died on the spot after a colleague struck him once with a broomstick while they were fighting over 60 cents.

Ronald Sibanda, who was widely known as Wire at the Bulawayo Market along 5th Avenue and Jason Moyo Street, was selling vegetables for a man only identified as James when he failed to account for $1.

Sources said a fight erupted when James saw Sibanda eating food from Chicken Inn on Thursday morning.

“He confronted him and asked him why he was feeding himself so lavishly yet he had not paid him his money,” said Mr Mandla Ncube, a vendor at the market.

“Wire gave him $1 but James demanded $2. Wire added 40 cents but James insisted on being given 60 cents more.”

Witnesses said Wire lost his temper and taunted James, daring him to beat him up.

“James, who was also visibly angry, grabbed a broom and hit Wire once on the head. Wire fell down and died on the spot,” said a witness.

“We tried to resuscitate him and failed. An ambulance was called. The crew confirmed that Wire was dead and advised us to call the police immediately,” said a woman who asked not to be named.

The woman added that, “We did not think that Wire could die just like that as we assumed the fight would eventually end. We are still in shock and police took James to Central Police Station.

Some vendors said they suspected Sibanda was originally from out of Bulawayo.

“No one really knows where he was staying. Someone said he used to stay in Magwegwe suburb but was not from around Bulawayo,” said a vendor.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango could not be reached for comment. The Chronicle