Bosso display young talent

By Ricky Zililo

Following a lifeless performance against How Mine in a Bulawayo derby, Highlanders’ coach Erol Akbay says he is reverting to a team of “fighting” youngsters when they take on Yadah FC at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

Highlanders drew 0-0 with How Mine in a match that the miners dominated and Bosso only came out of their shell in the last 15 minutes of the game.

Going into the How Mine game, Akbay made four changes to the starting line-up that convincingly beat Hwange 3-0.

Against How Mine, the Dutch expatriate decided to bench midfielder King Nadolo who had a game of his life as well as Godfrey Makaruse. Leftback Honest Moyo was not in the starting line-up against How Mine because of national duty while Rahman Kutsanzira picked an injury in the build-up to the game.

Simon Munawa, Roderick Mutuma, Benson Phiri and Allen Gahadzikwa who were not part of the team that beat Hwange returned for the How Mine encounter and failed to inspire Highlanders to a victory.

Akbay justified his decision to rotate players and said the youngsters will fight for a positive result.

“The young players are fighters while the senior guys are tactically aware and use their minds and brain. I’m trying to mix the fighters and the seniors so that we get balance in our team.

“Because we want a win against Yadah, we will use the youngsters like we always do when we play teams that are at the bottom of the table. When we play top teams we will continue using senior players who are tactically aware,” said Akbay.

Nadolo is likely to return to the starting 11 and so is Makaruse who like Nadolo came from the bench when Highlanders drew against How Mine.

The big boost for Highlanders is the return of playmaker Kutsanzira who has been making them tick in the midfield.

Goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, young defender Bukhosi Ncube, defenders Peter Muduhwa and Tendai Ndlovu and veteran forward Ralph Matema are expected to play a pivotal role in Highlanders’ search for victory.

Yadah are no pushovers and Akbay is aware of that.

“Yadah are a physical and strong team. They are a dangerous side and the fact that they beat champions Caps United speaks volume about their capabilities,” Akbay said.

Yadah have a good side, which is dangerous when going forward.

Maybe their biggest undoing has been their defence.

Highlanders should be wary of Yadah’s overlapping rightback Moses Demera who was converted from being a striker by coach Jairos Tapera.

Demera is full of energy and always gives Yadah the edge whenever they attack.

Yadah also have seasoned goalkeeper Tafadzwa Dube, midfielder Milton Makopa, Last Chibwiro, Munyaradzi Nyenye-Diro and Johane Sibanda to bank on.

Yadah will be without suspended duo of leftback Brian Chikwenya and midfielder Wellington Kamudyariwa as well as dribbling wizard Leeroy Mavunga who is with the Warriors at Cosafa.

Fixtures

Today: Tsholotsho FC v Triangle United (Dulivhadzimu), Ngezi Platinum v FC Platinum (Baobab, SuperSport, 3PM), Chapungu v Chicken Inn (Ascot), ZPC Kariba v Black Rhinos (Nyamhunga)

Sunday: Highlanders v Yadah FC (Barbourfields), Shabanie Mine v How Mine (Maglas) , Harare City v Hwange (Morris), Bulawayo City v Caps United (postponed). The Chronicle