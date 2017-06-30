All set for Miss World Zimbabwe UK this weekend

All is set for the Miss World Zimbabwe UK pageant at the De Vere Grand Connaught rooms in Holborn, London on Saturday.

Pageant Director Chiedza Ziyambe said she is happy with the selection of judges who have a wealth of experience in beauty pageants, modelling and the fashion industry.

Former Miss Zimbabwe Karen Stally, renowned model and PR Executive, Gordon Flynn, and former model and TV personality, Bren Mupa will form part of the judging panel.

Karen Stally

Karen, who is also a singer, began modelling in 1993, and was crowned Miss Zimbabwe in the same year. She represented her country at Miss World, held in Sun City, South Africa.

Karen has lived in the UK since 1998, working for the most part as a professional actress, taking roles in known programmes like hospital drama’s Casualty and Doctors.

Gordon Flynn

Gordon Flynn has been in the fashion industry for over two decades. He started out as a model at the age of 17 and went on to study fashion.

Working his way up from the grass roots, Gordon has since established a PR company and has been instrumental in a number of creative campaigns and shoots in the UK and around the world, leading a number of major Television and PR campaigns.

Bren Mupa

Born in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, Bren Mupa is a former Model and TV personality. She became the first cover girl of Strides Magazine in 2004.

She was crowned Miss Summer Strides 1st Princess in 2005 and was a contestant in Miss Bulawayo in 2006. In 2014 she was a mentor for Miss Zimbabwe UK.

Known for her love of African print, Bren promotes upcoming African designers. She is currently in her 3rd year, studying Fashion Journalism at Solent University.

The winner, 1st and 2nd runners up, will be flown to Zimbabwe to compete for the Miss Zimbabwe 2017 title mid-July, with the overall winner being entered into the Miss World competition to be held in September.