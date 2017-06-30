Norton residents protest against Mliswa

By Helen Kadirire

Norton residents have organised a demonstration against legislator Temba Mliswa arguing that his interference in town council business was disrupting service delivery.

Chairperson of Residents Forum Norton chapter Samson Nduna said Mliswa’s consistent interference was causing problems for management and elected officials.

The demonstration is slated for July 4.

“The legislator is very sexist in his approach to employees and officials at the town council. He denigrates women every time he comes to Norton — fully aware that the chairperson of the town council is a woman,” Nduna said.

This comes after Norton mayoress has asked a judge for a restraining order to block the voluble MP from interfering with council business.

The town’s chairperson Precious Mufahore has said in court filings that Mliswa must be barred from getting anywhere near the town’s council offices.

In an interview with the Daily News, Mufahore said they were flabbergasted by the crusade against their council, and alleged the MP was pursuing a tribal agenda because the Norton municipal council was overwhelmingly dominated by office bearers from Masvingo, an allegation strenuously denied by Mliswa.

Nduna said Mliswa — a fitness trainer — also harasses council employees and threatens to assault them if he does not get his way.

“He has been ill-advising residents not to pay rates but as an MP, he should know that that will not be beneficial to anyone.

“If people do not pay for services, then how will they get their water and refuse collected,? Nduna queried.

He said Mliswa was plunging the town into quandary.

Mliswa told the Daily News that the residents are well within their right to protest against him.

“Such demonstration will not stop me and the people of Norton in demanding an end to corruption and improvement in service delivery,” he said. Daily News