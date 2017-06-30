Mliswa announces death of his father

Temba Mliswa, the independent MP for Norton has announced the death of his father, Cripper Peter Mliswa on Friday afternoon. He said his father died “after a long but brave battle with illness.”

He leaves behind a wife, Dorothy, 6 children, 3 boys and 3 girls and grandchildren.

“My father was a strong-willed, independent thinking man who made me who I am today. He gave me the confidence to be or do whatever I felt I could and therefore gave me the motivation to explore greater heights and believe that anything is possible,” Mliswa said.

“I owe my all to him, a great man and war veteran who was fiercely passionate about family and success. His passing creates a void that will never be filled as his wise counsel I will sorely miss.

“Mum, MaMoyo, you were the epitome of strength as you stood by dad, Shumba’s side all through his illness your love and your dedication kept us all going. Thank you to everyone for your kind prayers and messages of love and encouragement that helped us through dad’s illness.

“Shumba you were a great man and while I ask myself why and wish that you could have held on for longer, I am comforted in the knowledge that you lived a good and full life and therefore celebrate a life well lived.

Mourners are gathered at *21 Domboshawa Road, Helensvale, Borrowdale, Harare* (2nd left after Borrowdale Police Station along Borrowdale/Domboshawa Rd), 1st house on the right.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.