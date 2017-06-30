Magwegwe man could have ‘killed’ sister to conceal murder

By Nqobile Tshili

The family of a woman (26) who was allegedly killed by her brother who buried her body in their backyard suspects that she was murdered after she witnessed him killing someone.

Silindi Ncube from Old Magwegwe allegedly killed his sister Patience before burying her in the backyard of their home.

Their aunt, Mrs Mangisi Khumalo, yesterday said Silindi could have killed his sister to cover up another murder.

“There is another pit which was covered with concrete. So we suspect that someone was killed and buried there. We have since reported it to the police.

“She could have witnessed her brother killing someone. And we suspect that Silindi killed her to cover up the crime,” said Mrs Khumalo.

She said after killing Patience, Silindi buried his sibling together with her passport and cellphone in the shallow grave.

He allegedly planted onions on the grave.

Mrs Khumalo said the family was convinced that another body could be buried in the backyard of their home.

Bulawayo provincial spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango yesterday said investigations were still underway.

Silindi is on the run and police are yet to establish the motive behind the callous murder.

Police exhumed Patience’s body on Wednesday morning as shocked residents watched.

News that Patience had been killed and buried in their yard broke out on Tuesday and shocked residents gathered at the house as police searched for the body.

Patience, who was a worker at a retail outlet in Entumbane suburb, was killed while on leave and was supposed to be back at work last Tuesday, the day her body was discovered.

Last month, a 42-year-old mother of four from Bulawayo’s Pumula South suburb was arrested after she allegedly killed her four-year-old niece and buried the body in the yard of a house she was renting. The Chronicle