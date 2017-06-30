Just call me Zlatan – Takesure Chinyama

By Godknows Matarutse

New FC Platinum striker Takesure Chinyama, 34, says he will rock the Castle Lager Premiership the same way former Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 35, stormed the English Premier League last season scoring goals at will.

Ibrahimovic finished last season as Manchester United’s top goal scorer in the league with 17 goals in 28 matches at the ripe age of 35.

When the Red Devils announced the Swede’s signing on a free transfer from PSG, they were criticised for wasting money on an old striker, who had passed his prime.

However, Ibrahimovic single-handled carried Manchester United’s season as they went on to finish in fifth place on the log and with the Europa League trophy.

Chinyama is hoping to write his own piece of fairytale in the Ibrahimovic mould after signing for FC Platinum at the start of this week.

The former Orlando Pirates and Dynamos forward who is only a year younger than Ibrahimovic, is confident that he still has what it takes to be a top striker in the domestic premiership after sealing his move from Polish side LZS Piotrowka.

“Age is just a number. Why is it you want to check on Chinyama? I will give you an example; Zlatan went to Manchester, he is 35 and what did he deliver? Why can’t you also make me the Zlatan from Zimbabwe?” Chinyama said at a press conference yesterday.

“Why not? Sometimes charity also begins at home. There are some people, they can talk and talk.

For instances not many people here can afford to go and see Zlatan play but here in Zimbabwe people can afford to pay their $3 to watch Chinyama.”

The former Darryn T forward also spoke about his much-talked about knee injury that he suffered while still playing for Legia Warsaw in Poland.

“One thing about my injury is that no one in Zimbabwe really knows about it. People talk but nobody really knows about it,” Chinyama said.

“I got injured on May 23, 2009. So people always talk but I will not listen, I don’t mind, you can count from 2009 until now, how many years there are. Am I not playing football?

“Sometimes I don’t understand but that’s the life of a footballer.

“As for me, I played at the highest level and I know what comes against me and I accept it. I don’t like praises but rather I like criticism then just to go out there and prove those people wrong.”

Chinyama’s goal now is to cement his place in the FC Platinum starting XI and help the Zvishavane-based side clinch their first Zimbabwe league title.

Norman Mapeza’s side are currently in fifth place on the log with 26 points just two behind leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars.

“If the coach selects me, I’m prepared to do whatever it takes to help the team,” Chinyama said.

“I feel very comfortable to be part of the FC Platinum family, they have welcomed me since I arrived and that is now my new home.

“I’m adjusting but it’s gonna take time but as a player you wouldn’t want to give excuses. I have to deliver if I get the chance.”

Having played in Europe and South Africa, Chinyama wants his experience to rub off the shoulders of his new teammates.

“Like the saying goes; experience is the best teacher.

“I will try to utilise my experience and hope the other players learn from me and I will also learn from them,” he said.

“I know things will be difficult but as a player you have to play and play under pressure.

“But all the same, its team work; football is about 11 players and those on the bench.” Daily News