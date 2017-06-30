Independent candidates were used to deny us clear victory in 2008 – Chalton Hwende

By Chalton Hwende

The democratic struggle in Zimbabwe has always been a class struggle even in opposition ranks. MDC-T is a pro poor party that was formed by the working class and that’s the reason why it was launched at Rufaro Stadium instead of a 5 Star hotel called Meikles Hotel.

All the attempts to topple President Morgan Tsvangirai from within by various elitist cabals failed because the working class will always protect and defend this democratic struggle until we reach State House.

Don’t expect us to defend or sympathize with Independent candidates because in 2008 they were used to deny us a clear victory.

Chalton Hwende is the Deputy Treasurer General of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) led by Morgan Tsvangirai