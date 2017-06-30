Dzamara spared jail

By Tarisai Machakaire

Activist Patson Dzamara yesterday made an emotional plea to be spared jail saying it would strip his missing brother Itai’s children of a bread winner.

Dzamara was subsequently ordered to perform 315 hours of community service at Rotten Row Magistrates Courts over charges of obstructing the course of justice during #Occupy Africa Unity Square demonstrations last year.

His accomplice Makomborero Haruzivishe will perform community service at Borrowdale Police Station.

“The accused person (Dzamara) is father of one but takes care of children of his brother’s children who was abducted on March 9, 2015.

“Having him incarcerated would be a punishment on the children who are going to find themselves helpless with no one to cater for their needs,” Dzamara’s lawyer Obey Shava said.

“As for the second accused person, who is university student, his future is now in the hands of the court. We all know the consequences that sending him to jail will have on his life.”

Harare magistrate Josephine Sande said the duo had committed a very serious offence and noted that a baton and police cap that went missing on the day had not been recovered.

“This offence was committed to demean that cop you robbed and people like you will not be condoned by the courts. For that reason, you are sentenced to 12 months imprisonment of which three months are suspended on condition of good behaviour,” Sande ruled.

The remaining nine months were set aside on condition that Dzamara and Haruzivishe complete 315 hours of community service within 10 weeks from commencement date.

Prosecutor Nancy Chandakaona proved that on June 9 last year around midnight, two complainants disembarked from a commuter omnibus at Fourth Street bus terminus.

They passed through Africa Unity Square on their way to Copacabana bus terminus to get transport to Mufakose.

Dzamara and his accomplices then confronted the complainants and seized three ladies school uniforms, a red jersey, pair of trousers, jean skirt and a wallet containing $30.

The other complainant lost three school jerseys and one floral dress. Daily News