Nkosana Moyo: A reply to Ken Mufuka’s reply

By Mai va Hazvinei

Baba Hazvinei, the man with whom I now share a name, has endured days of me ignoring him, unless he addresses me as Supreme Sister. For that is the title that I was given by my Supreme Brother, Ken Mufuka, in his Letter from America of 22 June 2017. Now, I am very famous, and boy doesn’t Baba Hazvinei know it!

My Supreme Brother Ken says that he is waiting to be convinced that the man on whose behalf I have started canvassing, Nkosana Moyo, brings hope to the people of Muzarabani. My Supreme Brother says that he is not yet convinced because you see, Nkosana Moyo has no political party, will fight evil with good intentions and honourable tactics and should instead offer his services to the established opposition.

Having received a revered title, and having had the honour of being made famous twice, I feel a tad ungrateful to disagree with my hero. Because you see, my Supreme Brother, I think it is wrong to ever be so desperate that in eschewing ‘academic experiments’, we must settle for ‘anything but Mugabe will do’. Because I do not see how that makes us better off, when ‘anything but Mugabe’ means visionless and clueless leadership.

I like the Zimbabwe that Nkosana Moyo talks about. A Zimbabwe that says no to this downward spiral and starts to right itself. A Zimbabwe where one does not need to sleep in the bank queue in order to get one’s own money. A Zimbabwe that does not, as my Supreme Brother observes, send its graduates to the roadside to sell tomatoes and airtime. A Zimbabwe like the one our parents enjoyed, not the one that we have suffered. Where else in the world does one have children’s lives being worse off than their parents’ childhood?

Yes, if Nkosana Moyo showed up on his own and said he was running alone, I would not think much of the man. But Supreme Brother, there was that long interview in the papers when he said that he is not. Baba Hazvinei, the man whose name I now share, was saying that means he has joined a party, but I think not.

Because you see, Supreme Brother, l agree we need all hands on deck, but not when those hands are going to create another Tower of Babel.

You see, our country needs a new kind of politics. Not just a new kind of politics for 2018, but for future generations.

I ask you this: if people fell out on principle like Welshman and Morgan did, how do they sign an MoU? And if they are sincere about this all hands on deck coalition stuff, why a memorandum of understanding and not an agreement? How does an agreement that starts off with mistrust between people that fell out over trust ever become more than just a photo opportunity? Or aren’t we expected to trust them, since they don’t trust each other?

And, my Supreme Brother, as these MoUs start unraveling, does this not just de-spirit the people that we were calling to come on deck? There is method in Zanu PF tactics Supreme Brother. If Tsvangirai speaks to someone about an MoU, are we thinking Zanu PF does not go and start whispering ‘truths’ to them? Like ‘you could be VP in this thing’ or ‘you have the rural vote’. The idea that we can play out our ‘all hands on deck’ strategy in full view of Zanu PF and not get caught out by their dirty tricks is not wise, Supreme Brother.

My intuition is that Nkosana has something up his sleeve. That we will wake up one day and find that he has been running all along. With a plan.

Then, my Supreme Brother, will you be convinced?

Mai va Hazvinei

I love Zimbabwe, I really do. I just wish that our current leaders did too.