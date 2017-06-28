Millionaire Chivayo’s car clamped over $2

Flamboyant businessman Wicknell Chivayo has spoken out over the picture of his Mercedes Benz clamped in the city centre.

Sir Wicknell, as Chivayo is often referred to, said there was nothing surprising about the incident.

He mocked people’s reaction to his car getting clamped and sent this reporter a picture of wads of US$100 and US$50 notes which he captioned, “Ndashaya two dollars (to pay for parking) but that’s what I found at home.”

He said it is only the ‘broke’ people who are after his day to day life, envying to be where he is as a millionaire.

“I’m really flabbergasted, is this story really newsworthy??? Cars get clamped every day in town and there’s nothing surprising about that.

“This life of being a millionaire is great my brother, every broke person wakes up to see how you are living your day to day life with the hope that you are down to their level.

“I know their hearts bleed for me and they can’t wait to get to my level,” he said.

The picture has gone viral on social media with several theories being formulated with some mocking Chivayo’s parking tendencies suggesting that he might have been clamped for improper parking with pictures of the same car improperly parked in a parking lot circulating. H Metro