Man found with human head and male private parts has pending attempted murder case

By Richard Muponde

A 22-YEAR-OLD Gwanda man who was allegedly found with a human head and male private parts last week has a pending case of attempted murder, investigations have revealed.

In the latest case said to have happened on Tuesday last week, Honest Moyo allegedly murdered a mentally ill, homeless man and harvested the body parts for suspected ritual purposes after being promised $25 000.

Moyo, of Mawane area in Guyu but residing at Capital Block Farm in Colleen Bawn, was once charged for axing a fellow herdboy at the farm after an argument last year.

The complainant was admitted at Gwanda Provincial Hospital for some weeks in a serious condition.

According to a court record at the Gwanda magistrates’ courts, Moyo first appeared in court in June last year and was put on remand.

However, the matter could not go to trial because the complainant who was not named in court papers “disappeared” and his whereabouts remain unknown.

Moyo was eventually put off remand.

A court official who spoke on condition of anonymity yesterday confirmed Moyo was brought to court under Colleen Bawn CR 08/06/16.

“He appeared here in June last year and the matter was put on remand. He continued being remanded but the trial could not take off because we could not locate the complainant and he was eventually put off remand. However, the matter is still pending and once we locate the complainant the matter will go to trial,” he said.

Moyo appeared in court on Saturday for his alleged murder of the mental patient, popularly known as Mduna, in Collen Bawn.

He was not formally charged when he appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Ms Nomagugu Ncube.

Moyo apologised to the court for his brutal actions against the now deceased, Mduna.

“I’m very sorry your Worship for what I did to the now deceased. I regret my actions,” said Moyo.

Prosecutor, Mr Takudzwa Mafudze told the court that on June 20, Moyo found the now deceased Mduna near Colleen Bawn dumpsite.

He allegedly killed and decapitated him. Moyo also cut off his testicles.

The court heard he buried the body in a shallow grave at the dumpsite.

He allegedly packed the head and the testicles in his bag and took them to his rural home in Mawane.

The matter came to light after he was visited by his cousin, Mr Thandolwenkosi Ndlovu, who discovered the head in a kitchen hut before bolting out and alerting other villagers.

The villagers apprehended and handed him over to the police.

In a disturbing video recording that is in the possession of The Chronicle and available on our website www.chronicle.co.zw, Moyo nonchalantly explains how he cut the parts from the body of the man.

He speaks in a conversational tone with villagers who apprehended him last Thursday, seemingly unaware of the gravity of the offence.

“Ngimthole evele etshayiwe elimele, efile, mina ngasengithatha engikufunayo (I found him already dead and I took what I wanted),” he said.

Moyo allegedly told police he had met one Cosmas Zhou from Chiredzi at a bar who promised him $25 000 for the body parts.

On Friday, Moyo led police to a dumpsite in Colleen Bawn where he allegedly said he had left the mutilated body in a shallow grave.

Detectives recovered the headless body and conveyed it to Gwanda Provincial Hospital mortuary for post-mortem. The Chronicle