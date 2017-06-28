DEATH BY EXORCISM: Man pulls out ‘witch’ mother-in-law’s tooth, kills her

By Amanda Chikari

A man (26) from Mbizo Suburb in Kwekwe allegedly teamed up with his wife and brother-in-law to kill his mother-in-law (53) by pulling out her tooth which they claimed she used to bewitch people.

The man, the court heard, also stomped on Mrs Inna Ncube’s stomach, landing on it with his knees several times, saying he was exorcising her of evil spirits.

Lawrence Moyo appeared before Gweru Provincial Magistrate Mrs Phathekile Msipa for initial remand facing one count of murder.

He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to July 11 for confirmation of his warned and cautioned statement. Moyo was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

He told the court that he murdered Mrs Ncube, of Chief Sogwala’s area in Lower Gweru, together with his wife and brother-in-law. He said his wife had told him that her mother had a tooth that she used for witchcraft purposes.

“We travelled from Kwekwe where I stay on the day in question. Around 10PM I started feeling that there were some evil spirits at the homestead,” said Moyo.

He said he then teamed up with his wife and brother-in-law to pull the tooth out of Mrs Ncube’s mouth.

“We also prayed for her while others were holding her throat and hands. We then retired for bed.

“The next morning we discovered she was dead. I don’t know why the police haven’t arrested my wife and brother-in-law since we committed the offence together,” Moyo told the court.

According to the request for remand form availed in court yesterday, Moyo on June 25, at Nyameli Village, Chief Sogwala, Lower Gweru, allegedly stamped on Mrs Inna Ncube on the stomach several times with both his knees causing her death.

Mr Edward Gwainda appeared for the state. The Chronicle