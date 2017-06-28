Chitembwe’s last supper?

By Grace Chingoma

Yadah . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0)2

CAPS United . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe is reviewing his position at the Green Machine suggesting it was probably time he handed the baton to someone else after the champions crashed to a shock defeat at the hands of newboys Yadah Stars at Morris Depot.

The champions, who returned to domestic action after a 2-4 Champions League defeat at the hands of Al Ahli Tripoli last Wednesday in Tunisia, again found the going tough as they slumped to a stunning defeat.

They face another huge task when they host Egyptian giants Zamalek at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday. Two second half goals by inspirational Yadah skipper Jimmy Dzingai and forward Munyaradzi Chiwara powered the Premiership newboys to their biggest win this season.

“Naturally, it’s disappointing to lose. I know the expectations of the team, I know the expectations of the players. They gave their all, but unfortunately, it was never meant to be,” said Chitembwe.

“At the end of the day, I think it’s about the coach. When you are a coach and you have this kind of responsibility you need to look into yourself critically. I think I need to look at myself (and) my position critically.

“I think this is a great club and they deserve more, they deserve better. Sometimes you feel if you are not doing what the club deserves to some extent you feel like you are not doing what you are supposed to be doing.

“So I also think it’s important, maybe, there is someone out there who can take the team further.’’ Unlike in the Champions League defeat where he blamed his players for their defensive errors, Chitembwe chose not to point fingers at anyone after yesterday’s loss.

“No one is really to blame, but like I said it’s the responsibility of the coach to make sure you produce the results expected by the team so, at the end of the day, it’s my responsibility to make sure the team performs the way it should be performing,’’ he said.

“Playing in the Champions League is no mean achievement and when things are not moving the way they are supposed to be moving, as someone who is responsible, you also need to look at your situation and see what’s best.

“I am very, very happy with the way these boys have gone about their business, but unfortunately it was never meant to be our day. “And like I have always said I have had a great group of players. This group is fantastic. They have done a lot of very good things for the football club,’’ said Chitembwe.

Makepekepe found themselves on the back foot two minutes after resumption when defender Dzingai, probably the most athletic player in the domestic Premiership, swiftly responded to finish off an earlier attempt by striker Moses Demera.

Yadah, who were the hosts, thought they had extended their lead in the 60th minute when young Denzel Savanhu scored off a Munyaradzi Chiwara cross, but referee Norman Matemera ruled out the effort for offside.

However, a determined Yadah, who had missed a number of good chances in the first period in a game they were the better team, doubled the lead in the 66th minute with Savanhu providing the inspiration.

He made a spirited run on the left flank, laid the ball onto the path of Demera who successfully beat the goalie. Ronald Pfumbidzai was unlucky when his curling shot from a set-piece crashed into the woodwork and his second attempt went over the bar.

Coach Jairosi Tapera hailed the victory as an important one. “This is a very important win for us. It is a relief and I think a turning point for us. The boys will now be confident that they have beaten the champions of Zimbabwe,” he said.

“It is a huge win for us and going forward it should shape us.”

Teams

Yadah: T. Dube, M. Nyenye, B. Chikwinya (W. Kalongonda 46th min), J. Dzingai, R. Dongo, B. Mapfumo, W. Kamudyariwa, P. Borges, M. Demera (E. Karembo 89th min), M. Chiwara, D. Savanhu

CAPS United: P. Chigumba, V. Musarurwa, C. Munzabwa, D. Dauda, R. Pfumbidzai, D. Chafa, J. Ngodzo (M. Muchenje 46th min), P. Bamusi (A. Kambanje 57th min), R. Chitiyo, A. Amidu, T. Rusike. The Herald