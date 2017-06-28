Arsenal chasing Lacazette, Lemar and Mahrez in £135million spending spree

By Mark Brus for Metro.co.uk

Arsenal are reportedly aiming to sign all three of Alexandre Lacazette, Thomas Lemar and Riyad Mahrez in a potential £135million spending spree this summer.

Arsene Wenger faces losing the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Olivier Giroud and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain ahead of the new season, and as such is seemingly prepared to bring in an entire new front three.

Various reports last week suggested Arsenal were stepping up their pursuit of Lacazette in a club-record £50m deal, while this week has seen increasing speculation that Lemar is also a £30m target.

Incredibly, the notoriously frugal Wenger is not happy to stop there, as the Daily Telegraph claim he’s still chasing the signing of Riyad Mahrez on top of those two, and has made contact with Leicester City over a move.

While it is not entirely clear yet how much the three players will cost, the report claims Arsenal have already submitted a combined £85m bid for Ligue 1 stars Lacazette and Lemar.

Mahrez, meanwhile, has been valued at around £50m by Leicester, which would take Arsenal’s spending to £135m as they seek to replace their departing stars.

Sanchez has been linked mainly with Manchester City, while Bayern Munich have also been mentioned as suitors for the Chilean as he enters the last year of his contract at the Emirates Stadium.