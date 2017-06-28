3 die,14 injured in Chiredzi accident

By Walter Mswazie

Three people died on the spot while 14 others were injured when a lorry they were travelling in plunged into a bridge in Chiredzi, police have confirmed.

Acting Masvingo police spokesperson Assistant Kudakwashe Dehwa said the accident occurred at the 9KM peg along the Chikombedzi-Malipati Road at around 4AM on Monday.

He identified the deceased as Tadios Mahlaule (37) of Ngundu Village under Chief Nyajena in Masvingo, Sarudzai Chifamba (43) of Batagu Village under Chief Maranda in Mwenezi and Nokuthula Zvavatesa (40) of Marinda Road in Chiredzi.

“We got a report of a fatal road traffic accident which claimed three people on the spot and injured 14 others in Malipati area, Chiredzi. The lorry, a UD and driven by Mr Kudakwashe Matabuka of Cheche Growth Point in Chipinge was transporting people to the market to sell their wares at Samhu Business Centre. The bodies of the deceased were conveyed to Chiredzi Hospital mortuary for postmortem while the injured were rushed to Chikombedzi Hospital,” said Asst Insp Dehwa.

He said the lorry had 40 passengers on board when tragedy struck.

Asst Insp Dehwa said as the lorry was approaching Mwenezi bridge, the braking system failed on a steep slope and the lorry overturned and plunged into the bridge, killing three passengers on the spot.

He said the deceased sustained serious chest injuries, broken arms and head injuries.

Asst Insp Dehwa appealed to motorists to make sure that their vehicles are in good condition before they travel to avoid accidents. “We want to advise motorists to make sure that their vehicles are in good condition before travelling to avoid accidents. Here it shows that the braking system of the vehicle was not working and the driver could have attended to the problem before travelling,” he said. The Chronicle