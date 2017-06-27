Football legends visit George Shaya

By Takudzwa Chitsiga

Zimbabwe’s football legends led by Peter Ndlovu, Benjani Mwaruwari and George Mbwando took time to visit legendary forward George “Mastermind” Shaya at his home in Glen Norah, Harare, and donated groceries and cash. Shaya said he was grateful those who came after him still remembered what he did on the field.

“I thank everyone who has managed to come here and we hope this will go to other players,” he said.

Shaya, the five-time Soccer Star of the Year, is suffering from dementia.

This means he quickly forgets, but when his wife explained his predicament, the legend had his guests in laughter when he responded, “how come I don’t forget you?”

“I think it is good for the football fraternity to come together like this and honour our legends whilst they are still alive,” Footballers Union of Zimbabwe boss Desmond Maringwa said.

“We are happy with this arrangement and I believe it is not going to end here, but be a thing we will always witness.

“We are happy that we are here to honour a soccer legend whom we all grew up admiring.’’

Former Warriors skipper Peter Ndlovu said there was need for the players to remain united.

“We grew up knowing that there are footballers who did well and you can’t say that without mentioning George Shaya who is here with us.

“We always wanted to be like him and he inspired us a lot as we played soccer. It is that drive which saw us come here and give him our support which we believe will go a long way,’” said Ndlovu.

The former Coventry City forward said there was more to the football community than just the players and pointed to player agent Kudzi Shaba, who was part of the delegation, as an example of those who help the game tick.

The Glen Norah community was not to be outdone as businessman Joe “Pajero” Musenda offered free drinks and braai to those who attended the gathering.

“It is good that these guys came here and I hope the little I will give them will be a token of appreciation to them.

“As a community, we look forward to the greats like Shaya so we are happy with what the former players have done,” said Musenda, who was part of the Blackpool directors.

The event was attended by several former players who included Ian Gorowa, Harlington Shereni, Tinashe Nengomasha, Edelbert Dinha, Edward Sadomba, Dumisani Mpofu and More Moyo. The Herald