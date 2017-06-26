Winky D pays tribute to Cde Chinx

DANCEHALL star Winky D paid tribute to the late liberation war hero Cde Dickson ‘Chinx’ Chingaira by dedicating the song Panorwadza Moyo to him.

Winky D was performing at the Glamis Arena on Friday during the Star FM 5th Anniversary celebration when he dedicated the song to Cde Chinx.

The popular song is a collaboration by Winky D and superstar Oliver Mtukudzi.

Before he introduced the song, Winky D chanted “This is for the late Cde Chinx”.

Cde Chinx died at the age of 61 and was buried at the Glen Forest Memorial Park on Saturday.

Winky D was among the top performers of the day in celebrating the Star FM 5th anniversary, headlined by Jamaican Anthony B. Also on the line-up was Jah Prayzah and Soul Jah Love. H Metro