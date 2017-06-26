Stalemate at Barbourfields

By Ricky Zililo in Bulawayo

How Mine . . . . . … . . 0

Highlanders . . . . . . . 0

How Mine were unlucky to leave Barbourfields without maximum points as they dominated Highlanders in yesterday’s Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match.

The gold miners had superior ball possession which they, however, failed to turn into goals.

So dominant were the gold miners that they had eight corner kicks compared to Bosso’s two, which came in the last 15 minutes of the game.

How Mine stuck to their game plan denying their opponents the ball and whenever they lost possession, they were quick to press Highlanders, forcing them to pump long balls.

Kelvin Kaindu, the How Mine coach, bemoaned his team’s lack of potency in front of goal and felt that they lost two valuable points.

Bosso coach Erol Akbay conceded that How Mine were the better side and felt that the lack of movement by his strikers and lack of creativity from the midfield cost them maximum points.

Teams

How Mine: M. Diya, T. Ranthokoane, M. Ncube, K. Chideu, F. Makarati, M. Sakala, T. Banda, P. Manhanga (T. Makanda, 89th minute), P. Moyo (B.Banda, 83rd minute), K. Musharu, T.January

Highlanders: A. Sibanda, B. Ncube, B. Phiri, T. Ndlovu, P. Muduhwa, E. Mudzingwa, S. Munawa, A. Gahadzikwa (K. Nadolo, 63rd minute), B. Banda (G. Nyoni, 75th minute), R. Mutuma (G. Makaruse, 46th minute), R. Matema. The Herald