Monaco offer Kylian Mbappe incredible 900 per cent pay rise to snub Real Madrid, Liverpool and Arsenal

Kylian Mbappe is to be offered a 900 per cent pay rise by Monaco to fend off interest from Real Madrid, Liverpool and Arsenal.

According to Le Journal du Dimanche, the 18-year-old’s wages are set to jump from £15,7500 a week to a staggering £140,000.

Mbappe has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid while Premier League giants Arsenal and Liverpool are also in the race.

It is believed the Reds will lead the bidding war if Mbappe seeks a move to England.

Reports had claimed Liverpool saw their £87.9million bid for Mbappe rejected.

While Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has told the Frenchman he will offload either Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema to bring him in.

But Arsene Wenger does not want to miss out on the sensation and reportedly directly called Mbappe.

The Arsenal boss spoke on the phone to try and persuade him to move to the Emirates while also offering him career advice.

Paris Saint-Germain have also been thrown into the hat to land Mbappe. The striker bagged an impressive 26 times in just 44 games for Monaco, to fire them to the Ligue 1 title. The Sun