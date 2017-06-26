Man brings prostitute home… beats up live-in girlfriend for chasing her away

By Tanaka Mrewa

A man from Pumula suburb in Bulawayo allegedly beat up his live-in girlfriend for chasing away a suspected prostitute that he had spent a night with in her presence.

Lovemore Marange (29), allegedly assaulted Sithembiso Tshabangu (30) after she chased the prostitute from their house early in the morning.

Marange pleaded not guilty to a physical abuse charge.

Western commonage magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube remanded him in custody to today for commencement of trial.

Prosecuting, Ms Magret Takawira told the court that on June 9 Marange went to the shops in the morning and left his girlfriend and the prostitute in the house.

She said when he learnt that she had chased the prostitute away, he went home and started shouting at her.

“Accused person woke up early morning and went to the shops. Complainant chased accused’s lover from home. Accused returned and started shouting at the complainant.

“Accused punched complainant several times all over the body. He slapped her on the face and strangled her. Complainant sustained minor injuries but did not seek medical attention,” she said. The Chronicle