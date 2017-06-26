Kwaito star Mdu Masilela ‘pulls a gun on his wife’

According to South African tabloid Sunday Sun, kwaito legend Mdu Masilela faces a charge of attempted murder after allegedly pulling a gun on his wife and firing wildly into the air.

Sarah Masilela alleged in a statement the paper claims to have seen that the incident happened at their home in Sandton two weeks ago.

Her husband apparently rushed outside to continue a phone call after answering it in their bedroom.

When his wife told him she wasn’t impressed about what he was doing, and she demanded to know who had called, he allegedly told her that “nobody can control him” and went into a wild rage.

She claims that he came back with a firearm from their bedroom and threatened to shoot her in the head.

Sarah’s statement claims that she screamed loudly for help. The statement added that Mdu fired shots in the air.

The police eventually found the firearm despite an alleged attempt to hide it before their arrival.

Police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini reportedly confirmed that Mdu had appeared at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court and been released on bail.

The tabloid could not get comment from either Mdu or Sarah. Citizen