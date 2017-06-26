Jose Mourinho’s father Felix dies aged 79

Jose Mourinho’s father Felix has died aged 79. The Manchester United manager posted a touching black and white photo of himself (not this one) as a child alongside his father on Instagram.

Jose Manuel Mourinho Felix made more than 250 appearances as a goalkeeper for Vitoria Setubal and Belenenses in his career along with one for the national team.

He also managed Mourinho during the Portuguese’s early playing days as part of a 20-year career in the dugout which took in some 11 clubs.

Felix is believed to have been suffering ill health for several months, with Jose flying back to Portugal last season to see him.

He was in and out of hospital during his son’s second stint at Chelsea and last June was rushed into care with pneumonia.

Portuguese media report the funeral is due to take place on Tuesday.

