Fears Jindu might have killed more

By Cynthia Dube

Police in Bulawayo are reportedly investigating the possibility that suspected serial killer Rodney Tongai Jindu (26) may have killed a third person after finding a blood-soaked mat in his car.

Jindu, of Glengarry suburb, was arrested on February 3 this year for allegedly killing his neighbour Mboneli Joko Ncube (30) and childhood friend Cyprian Kudzurunga (28).

Detectives compiling evidence in the case allegedly found the mat when they seized Jindu’s Nissan Gloria sedan early this year.

A source said the incident was kept under wraps to avoid jeopardising investigations.

“Police are trying to determine if there is a third victim or if the blood belongs to one of the two known victims. Samples have been sent to Nust (National University of Science and Technology)’s Applied Genetic Testing Centre (AGTC) for DNA testing,” said the source

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango declined to comment saying it would be sub-judice as the issue was already in the courts.

Nust’s AGTC chairperson Mr Zephaniah Dhlamini confirmed that they had carried out tests of the blood that was found in Jindu’s car.

“It’s unethical to tell you the DNA results. We have done the tests and we are waiting for the police to collect them. Police are in a better position to tell you about the results,” said Mr Dhlamini.

Added the source: “Depending on the results, Jindu might face fresh murder charges. Police have recently discovered a blood-soaked mat in Jindu’s car and we are afraid that it can be Jindu’s third victim since he is suspected to be a serial killer.”

The source said the DNA findings might delay the kick off of Jindu’s case at the High Court.

On June 6, Jindu submitted an application for the release of his car which is in the hands of the State as an exhibit in court, saying that he wanted his mother, Ms Engelina Mawaro, to use it to bring him better food at Khami Remand Prison.

He said he cannot stand prison food and therefore required regular and better cooked meals from home.

On Friday last week, a Bulawayo High Court judge threw out Jindu’s application for bail pending trial, saying there was a real danger that he could commit more offences.

Justice Nicholas Mathonsi said it would be irresponsible for the court to “unleash” Jindu on a society that is “trembling” considering the allegations against him.

Jindu had made an application for bail stating that he wanted to be freed so that he could raise money to hire a strong defence team for his case.

In his judgment, Justice Mathonsi said since Jindu’s arrest there have not been reports of similar cases and that speaks volumes on its own.

“If there is a real possibility or danger that the administration of justice will be prejudiced if the accused person is admitted to bail or there is real danger that the accused person may commit more offences then the court must refuse bail,” ruled Justice Mathonsi.

Last month Jindu refused to confirm his statements, telling the magistrate that he did not write them freely and voluntarily.

Jindu was arrested for allegedly killing Kudzurunga of Queens Park East. Further investigations linked him to an earlier murder of Ncube on January 29. The Chronicle