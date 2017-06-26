‘She denies me access to TV’

A city man says ever since his ex-wife was granted a peace order against him she bars him from watching television.

Amos Alubembe also told the court that his ex-wife Jane Chasarira and his 25-year-old son Denis are harassing him.

“Your Worship, I no longer love her; with the help of our son Denis she harasses me.

“We stay in the same house but she uses two rooms while I use one room.

“She was granted a peace order on March 24 this year and since then she is abusing the order by harassing me and now she even denies me access to the television.

“I am also applying for a peace order against them,” she said.

In response, Jane said,

“He is the one who harasses us, he smokes in the dining room and pours water on our beds.

“Several times, he was arrested by the police for violating the order that is why he is saying we are harassing him,” she said.

Presiding magistrate dismissed the application and advised the two parties to find a better way of solving the issue. H Metro