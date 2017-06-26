Bata embarks on expansion drive

By Lovemore Zigara

Shoe manufacturer Bata Shoe Company has embarked on an expansion drive across Zimbabwe where it is opening new retail outlets and upgrading existing stores as it seeks to reclaim its market share.

Since last year the shoe manufacturer has opened 10 more stores, which includes new branches in Arundel, Mabelreign and Masvingo among others. This comes after the company opened its doors in Norton, Murambinda and High Glen early last year.

Bata managing director Ehsan Zaman said: “At the beginning of 2016 we had 50 stores and now we have 60 stores and these include Arundel, Mabelreign and Masvingo among others and they are doing reasonably well as the customers have received them positively.

“In the past we had more stores and at some point in time things were not well and we were forced to close some of our stores. We are trying to look for options to open more stores if it is feasible.”

He said Bata was targeting new markets such as growth points and small towns across the country, adding that the introduction of new lines at competitive prices and improved quality has resulted in the company capturing some of its lost market share.

Bata has also continued with its refurbishment exercise, which has seen the shoe manufacturer renovating about 20 stores so far.

“We have refurbished all our three stores in Gweru, which has made them more spacious and they now carry more articles and better choices and shopping experience for our customers. We have also done Kadoma, Kwekwe, Masvingo, Zvishavane and some of our branches in Harare and Bulawayo,” he said.

Refurbishment and modernisation of Bata Stores began in 2012 beginning with the facelift of its Leopold Takawira Branch in Harare in line with conforming with international standards best practices. The Chronicle