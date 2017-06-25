Victims of ‘sovereignty’ – Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

As Zimbabwe embarks on the final lap before the next elections, all indications are that it will be a repetition of the stolen 2013 polls, nodded through by an acquiescent outside world with political correctness overriding blatant electoral manipulation by Mugabe’s Zanu PF.

Vice President Mnangagwa, speaking on a money-raising trip to South Africa, insisted that the elections would be free and fair, saying electoral reforms had been made to level the playing field, such as the introduction of biometric voter registration.

But this is belied by a report that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission will still use the database set up by the notorious Israeli company Nikuv International which was accused by the opposition of helping Zanu PF rig the voters’ roll in the last elections.

Interestingly, the Chinese firm controversially awarded the tender to supply the BVR kits is said to be alarmed that its own reputation could be tarnished by the link (see: https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/06/22/zec-nikuv-bvr-rigging-plot-exposed/).

Renewed support for the Zimbabwe status quo came from former South African president Thabo Mbeki, always pictured hand in hand with Mugabe. He said political leaders who had ‘outstayed their welcome’ must be shown the door – but only by their own people, adding that he would fight any South African who stood up to say Mugabe must go. ‘It’s none of your business’ he insisted.

This is the spurious ‘independence solidarity’ rhetoric which he and other antediluvian leaders have used to legitimise brutal undemocratic regimes – ignoring all evidence of oppression and happily sacrificing the welfare of the people on the altar of sovereignty.

Other points

Plans for the peace walk tofundraise for the Zimbabwe Peace Actors’ Platform (ZimPAP) on Saturday 1 st July were discussed. Sipho Ndlovu who recently cycled 324 miles to eight UKtowns to raise funds for ZimPAP, has worked out the route for the walk. It will be mostly on pedestrian paths starting at Redbridge station on the Central line. The halfway point will be Victoria Park in Bow. The walkers will then continue to Holborn and from there walk to the Vigil. People were encouraged to get as much sponsorship as possible for the walk. ZimPAP aims to train 100,000 civilian peacekeepers to educate people in their local communities on their constitutional rights and to help overcome fear and intimidation leading up to and after the 2018 elections. The peacekeepers will also monitor incidents of violence and intimidation. Contributions can also be made to: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/zimvigil-co-ordinator

We were pleased to be joined by Vigil founder member Addley Nyamutaka with her son Mandla, one of the earliest Vigil babies. Addley was a victim of torture and, more than a decade later still suffers the consequences. We hope she will be able to attend a book launch we are thinking of holding soon to mark the publication of a journal of the Vigil.

Thanks to those who arrived early to help set up: Josephine Jombe, Jonathan Kariwo, Fungayi Mabhunu, Phillip Mahlahla, Chido Makawa, Michelle Makoni, Eletha Mpofu, Roseline Mukucha, Alfredy Mukuvare, Margaret Munenge, Charles Mupawose, Sipho Ndlovu, Michael Sirewu and Sharon Zimuto.

FOR THE RECORD: 29 signed the register.