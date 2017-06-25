Has Mhofu plucked another ace?

By Langton Nyakwenda

He is a Class 2 driver who doubles up as a builder with the Herrentals Group of Colleges. Two seasons ago he was playing social soccer and just a few years prior, he was a rural boy in Mutasa District.

Now he is part of the Warriors squad set to do duty at the Cosafa Castle Cup finals in South Africa this week.

So who is this Blessing Majarira?

What is so special about this Division One soccer player from Herrentals?

At 28, Majarira is a late bloomer. He is the only Division One player in Sunday “Mhofu” Chidzambwa’s Cosafa squad and is the subject of intense jockeying among Premiership clubs as the midseason transfer window opens.

Dynamos have enquired about this aggressive striker, the leading scorer in the Northern Region Division One with nine goals.

Chidzambwa has long been an admirer of the striker, and his club ZPC Kariba also enquired about Majarira’s availability at the beginning of the 2017 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.

“(Majarira) is powerful, very aggressive and he gets into scoring positions intelligently. He has the potential of doing well at Cosafa,” said Chidzambwa as he ran out superlatives to describe the Herrentals striker.

Majarira showed some glimpses of what he can offer, and found himself at the end of a Talent Chawapiwa cross during the Warriors’ practice match against Yadah FC at the National Sports Stadium in Harare last Thursday, but referee Nomore Musundire ruled him offside.

It is typical of Chidzambwa to unearth gems.

In his long and successful coaching journey, the legendary gaffer has discovered and introduced unheralded players to the national stage.

Who can forget Lazarus Muhoni?

The then unknown Black Rhinos forceful forward was thrown into the deep end during the 2004 Afcon qualifiers and ended up earning the nickname “Mali” after his 32nd minute goal sunk the West African country in front of 50 000 fans at the National Sports Stadium on September 8, 2002.

And then there us Albert Mbano, who was plucked from Shabanie Mine in the run up to the 2003 Cosafa Cup and went on to attain hero status after netting twice in a 2-1 win over Malawi at Chichiri Stadium on September 29, 2003. Mbano earned the moniker “Cosafa” for his exploits.

Now there is Majarira.

“It is all about giving players opportunities, everyone with talent should get a chance regardless of where he is coming or where he is playing,” reckons Chidzambwa.

Mhofu wants to create another “Cosafa” in Majarira and the Herrentals striker looked ready to make a name for himself as the Warriors departed for South Africa last Friday.

“My job is to score and that is all I do. I am not intimidated by the new environment because kwagara ndokubasa kwangu (it is my job),” Majarira said.

“I never thought about this (call-up to the Warriors), not in my wildest senses, but I am honoured because it is every player’s dream to play for your national team. Only two years ago I was playing social soccer just before Herrentals turned professional and this call-up alone is awesome.”

Majarira’s nine goals have powered Herrentals to the top of the Northern Region Division One log and the Harare side are hot favourites to clinch the ticket to Premiership football at the end of the season.

His club coach Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva calls Majarira “the go-to guy” and is hoping he can retain the striker until the end of the season.

“Blessing is an intimidating striker, good both on the ground and in the air with a lot of accuracy in his shots. All the players here look up to him, they know he always comes up with something special whenever the going gets tough,” said Mutiwekuziva when The Sunday Mail Sport attended Herrentals’ Thursday morning training session at Belgravia Sports Club in Avondale.

Majarira’s rise doesn’t surprise his young brother Archmore, who is also an upcoming striker with eight goals for Herrentals.

“We grew up in a deep rural set up but people back there used to speak highly of Blessing. Thank God, he has finally realised his dream,” said Archmore. The Sunday Mail