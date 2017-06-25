Church is not a garden centre take it easy on these many seed varieties

By Brilliant Pongo | OCRadio |

The word seed has taken new shape and adopted a completely different meaning in the Pentecostal churches today.

Health-seed, healing-seed, comfort-seed, wealth-seed, marriage-seed there is just about a seed for everything and anything. Indeed, a variety of things can be grown in some churches, one wonders if these are still churches or now just agricultural farms or indeed garden centres?

Many will argue that some churches abuse and manipulate the term ‘seed’ any time the church wants to raise money for whatever reason, all they do is to prefix whatever term or situation to the word seed.

A seed of faith

A seed faith offering is described as money given in faith that God will multiply it and return it to the giver. The more money you give—and the more faith you have—the more money you get in return.

The question then remains, what about the poor? Are they marginalised from the blessings of heaven by means of financial stratification, or by class? Does this mean the rich get more and the poor simply cannot afford heavenly blessings?

Some preachers in the Pentecostal churches have worked out a way to solicit gifts to their ministries by promising such in-kind returns. “Seed $10 and trust God to give you back $1,000.” They give their appeals for money a spiritual gloss with statements such as “God wants to bless you with a miracle but he is waiting for your seed” and “Jesus is bigger than your debt. All you need to do is seed in this church, because it is good ground.” And they will misuse verses such as Mark 4:8, “Still other seed fell on good soil. It came up, grew and produced a crop, some multiplying thirty, some sixty, some a hundred times.” It is good to remember the “seed” in this verse is the Word of God (Mark 4:14), not money.

Is the Seed supposed to be cash?

Does the seed have to be cash? The short answer is ‘NO’. You take what you’ve got, and you give it away and many-a-times it is not money. Taking what you seek more of and giving it away takes an act of faith! And indeed, shines all glory to God.

Jesus described this principle of sowing and reaping in a completely different context when he was trying to explain why he came to Earth to die on the cross. In John 12:24 Jesus said, “Unless a kernel of wheat falls to the ground and dies, it remains only a single seed. But if it dies, it produces many seeds” (NIV). Jesus was saying, “Millions of people will be saved and go to Heaven because of my death and Resurrection. I’m going to plant a seed, and the seed is going to be my life.”

Here is the principle of sowing and reaping: Whenever you have a need, you plant a seed. Whatever it is you need — more time, more energy, more money, more support, more relationships, more wisdom — just plant a seed. If you need more time, give more time to your kids. If you need more money, give it away to someone who needs it. Perhaps, you need more wisdom, then share what wisdom you have with others. Give yourself away!

It may not make sense to you to give away something that you need more of. However, that is exactly the kind of attitude that God wants to bless and that will produce fruit in your life.

What really is this seed?

But, what does the term seed really mean in its scriptural context.

The Word of God often refers to itself as a seed. There is a total of forty-four verses in the New Testament where the Greek word “sperma” was translated “seed.” This is the same word from which the English word “sperm” is derived.

Everything in life starts as a seed — a relationship, a marriage, a business, a church. And nothing happens until the seed is planted. This principle is not exclusive to Christians and Christians should not think that seeding means giving money to a pastor.

The purpose of this article is not to dissuade Christians from giving generous offering. It is my hope that we as Christians wisely inquire from the scriptures and seek the guidance of the Holy Spirit with regards some of the many seeds that churches ask for. Let’s not be hoodwinked into thinking we can buy blessings.

I will touch the ‘so-called anointed’

There is no room for blind faith, enough is enough. It is time true Christians stand up against these ‘crooks’ who are but urinating, on not only the church, but the Holy Bible. Dare I say I will touch the ‘so-called anointed’ for many are called, but, few are indeed chosen.

I stand against preachers who are making church a Ponzi scheme. Preachers who hide behind the pulpit to rob people to fund their hedonistic lifestyles. These self-anointed pretend-Christian preachers, simply make seed faith teaching a get-rich-quick scheme and they prey upon the desperate and hurting among God’s people.

Peter warned the church about such chicanery. “Through covetousness shall they with feigned words make merchandise of you” (2 Peter 2:3, KJV).

God loves a cheerful giver

Giving should be natural and not be forced. No Christian should be arm twisted to give. Remember God loves a cheerful giver (2 Corinthians 9:7), but we must not assume that His favour will be shown in financial returns. Nor should we appropriate promises given to Old Testament Israel for ourselves. Our motive for giving should not be to get money in return. Our goal should be godliness with contentment (see 1 Timothy 6:6–10). We should pray, “Lord, help me learn to be content with what I have, even if I am hungry or in need” (see Philippians 4:11–13).

Your motivation to give must be love driven

Consider, for example, 2 Corinthians 9:10–12. “He who supplies seed to the sower and bread for food will also supply and increase your store of seed and will enlarge the harvest of your righteousness. You will be enriched in every way so that you can be generous on every occasion, and through us your generosity will result in thanksgiving to God. This service that you perform is not only supplying the needs of the Lord’s people but is also overflowing in many expressions of thanks to God.”

This passage says God supplies the seed for sowing; that is, He supplies the resources for us to generously give away. And, when we give, God will supply more resources so the giving continues. Note, however, the reaping is not monetary gain but “the harvest of your righteousness.”

Also, it is thanksgivings to God that overflow, not our bank accounts. The seed sown in this passage does not result in miracles or in personal wealth.

Work hard, be smart if you want financial blessings

Consequently, in light of the above scriptures. If we want prosperity, success and blessings in our finances. We must base our financial dealings on what the bible says we should do. Sadly, many Christians want financial blessings that just come instantly with no work put in. Some now seem to think all it takes is to seed into the life of a man or woman of God.

Reality is there are simply no short cuts to the blessings that the bible speaks of – if we are to know the blessings of God we must follow the ways of God as set out in the scriptures. In my last article, I spoke of the importance of Christians reading the bible for themselves. Amongst many other things, the bible is our financial handbook. It contains the methods that God has ordained we should handle all of our financial dealings.

There is a large obligation on each individual Christian then to be well versed and acquainted with the bible. If we are seeking financial blessings in particular, we need to know what the bible says about finances. People say that ignorance is bliss – in the Kingdom of God ignorance will kill you. Hosea 4:6 says. ‘My people are destroyed from lack of knowledge.’

So, we must be resolved to seek out and understand God’s financially systems and laws.

I am ‘God’s Author’ I say it as I see it. Stay blessed.