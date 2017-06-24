OpinionFeatured

Mbeki desperate to remain relevant

By Benjamin Semwayo

When we all thought that Thabo Mbeki, the former President of South Africa who was consigned to the dust bins of history, had settled in his new territory, he has reappeared, spewing his characteristic garbage. His successor, Jacob Zuma, once described him as a decapitated snake. Now his apparition has emerged to warn all and sundry against resisting Mugabe, his partner in crime in violating the rights of Zimbabweans.

Former South African president Thabo Mbeki
Zuma is certainly turning in his political grave in the South African wilderness, and as malicious as he has always been, has leapt to Mugabe’s defence against the voices of reason among South African politicians who feel Mugabe has abused Zimbabweans for too long and must now be reined in.

Leave it to Zimbabweans to reject their own leader, he admonishes his compatriots, conveniently ‘forgetting’ they rejected him resoundingly during his tenure as the South African head of state, and instead of respecting the verdict of the people he let him off the hook.

That this comes at a time when we had all but forgotten that he ever existed must forebode ill for Mugabe. Perhaps in the land of the politically dead that he is living in he saw the doom that is stalking Mugabe, that will reveal itself at the next election, and felt compelled to play the part that he had always faithfully played in his earlier life, that of protecting Mugabe from being toppled. It is certainly a harbinger of some seismic event when a headless snake starts talking.

Mbeki has gone down history as the most hated foreign in Zimbabwe for abetting Mugabe’s litany of crimes including the mass murder of thousands of political activists, rigging elections, ruling illegally and causing poverty on a grand scale in a country that was one of the most prosperous in Africa and on course to become a global economic powerhouse.  

Mbeki clearly has no inkling how much anger the mention of his name generates in Zimbabwe. Thousands of funerals were held in Zimbabwe as people mourned lives that were curtailed prematurely on Mugabe’s whims, and when they looked to Mbeki for protection in his capacity as the Head of a powerful neighbouring country and Chairman of SADC, he gave his nod, not to the legitimate request of the innocent downtrodden, but to the heinous actions of his northern counterpart, for which he must have been rewarded plenteously. 

In doing that he demonstrated a shocking lack of conscience, caring only for material gains.

World leaders along the length and breadth of the globe condemned Mugabe acutely, but Mbeki stood by him, sweeping under the carpet all his sickening atrocities while assuring the world that he was doing something behind the scenes through his myopic ‘quiet diplomacy’, and the results would be seen soon, but his comrade’s conduct only got worse. Now even with the benefit of hindsight he has still not got it and soldiers on in his desire to see Mugabe protected against replacement.

Mbeki has caught the ire of people not only in Zimbabwe, but also in his country. Although it happened many years ago, it still defies all logic and beggars belief that a man of his stature and calibre would deny his subjects treatment for HIV and AIDS because he believed they did not exist, resulting in the deaths of millions of people who could otherwise have been saved, for which he became the laughing stalk of the world and became unpopular in his own country.

As it happens, Mbeki is wrong on just about everything, which is why when he left the political stage many hoped he had gone for good and would not be heard from again. It boggles the mind how he landed the presidency when traditionally at the chief’s court it was mentally bankrupt men of his sort who were tasked with skinning an animal while men endowed with insight and wisdom deliberated important issues.

To the Ordinary Zimbabwean, Mbeki is a wanted man whose hands drip with the blood of innocent men, women and children. He can do Zimbabwe a favour by keeping his views to himself not meddling in matters that do not concern him. As it is he has done irreparable harm, and by continuing to express sentiments that cause offence he is simply adding insult to injury.

But the saddest thing is that he is the typical African president. Many of Africa’s presidents are of Mbeki’ quality. The bane of these presidents is that they are not elected on merit, but assume office through all sorts of devious ways, including blatantly rigging elections, which violates the rights of nearly a billion people.

  • Bullshit, Mbeki did nothing that destroyed Zim.

    • He is an architect of the mess. And if not a crook too

    • Why not be quit if you are not sure.

    • Did he lose the election for Zims opposition? Did he craft the electoral act to be vague? Did he win the vote for the Rulling party? The problem with Zimbos is,we want solutions for our running stomach fro those who have none running. Mbeki was acting accordingly,as per the Sadc agreed methods.

    • Why not be quit if you are not sure.

    • Why not be quit if you are not sure.

    • Wellington Sithole you are very dumb

    • Am in agreement wit yu Sithole,TOTALLY!

    • Ma JanGe, you very smart. Mbeki is never a Zimbo. And if you think your neighbor who is living large will solve you starvation. Go and start working now. What was Mbeki supposed to do in your own opinion

    • Sithole it seems you no nothing about what he did to the Zimbabwean people so the better you keep quite than to vomite your rubbish. This is the man who mastermind the fake government of national unity when Mugabe was beaten in the elections instead of telling him to go. He plan that deal so that he can safeguard his businesses in Zim. When people were killed whilst Mugabe was withholding the election results for a month he told the entire world that there is no crises in Zim, so that other countries can not intervine.

    • brother mune brain -kudarika mbodza idzi –

    • Taurayi Dirwayi, was Mbeki involved in the election. Did he stop Morgan from moving into power? Did Mbeki make the decision in his personal capacity or as a Sadc mediator? Did Rhaila Odinga get external aid to grab his office chair? Would the “loser”submit to Mbeki telling him to conceed “defeat” when he had refused to leave office? Your politics is bookish my bro. I gues you are one of those persons who applaude the policies of the Trumps thinking they will come to your home and solve your own problems. Anemudumbu ndiye anorara kumusiwo.

    • I will never like Mbeki for the rest of my life.

    • As long as you got nothing to do with his life,why should you like him

    • Sithole your problem is that you are part of Zanupf regime and you are a happy slave to the regime so its hard to liberate a happy slave like u.

    • I salute the West African regional block, ECOWAS not Sadc

    • Wellington Sithole u should understand first the responsibility had as a mediator.Did he discharge those duties without biase or favour.The election had been declared not free n fair after people had been murdered by Zanu pf militia for voting the opposition and there evidence to that effect in videos up to this day.The international community and other african states had condemned this.How can a seating President declare war on his citizens.Mugabe should have been declared the loser that he is up to this day but Mbeki propped him back and declared him President in the Unity govt

    • Taurayi Dirwayi, being Zanu or what is no one’s business. Why should you expect the next country’s president to solve your problems? Mbeki was not doing that task in his personal capacity but with the guidance of Sadc heads. And they kept quiet becoz they were happy with it. The aim was to reach a common ground for both parties

    • #Sithole what is crisis ?pple are starving ,it takes a month to release election resuls .and Mbeki asked about zim whilst in America he said there is no crisis in zim ,if yu saports hm yu are crisis in yo brain as aGold gangster [vanouraira vanhu goridhe ]pashurugw

    • Lol am in Shurugwi right now. Dont lie lol. Who was Mbeki to declare the Zim situation a disaster? Why didnt the one who wanted to know come to Zim and see for himself? Why asking Mbeki who did stay in SA

    • Fuck u asshole

    • Lol fuck who😂😂😂

  • He refused to criticise Bob while he was in power

  • True dat!!!!!!

  • That Mbeki baboon is a very stupid buffoon who deserves to be castrated

  • The American President wanted solve Zimbabwean problem once and for all he was blocked by Mbeki rty here in SA. Mbeki is our enermy number 1.Now he is fighting SAfrcans never to help us yet he knows very well tht several innocent Zimbabweans had been killed and many many more r going to be killed between now and the election day. Nothing such things r happening in South African. When South Africans killed fellow African brothers he doesn’t talk about it. This guy is a sell out.

    • dako rako mai vakafa -America kuda kuita sei-

    • ramai vako

    • you a fool kune nyika ipi yaka gadzirirwa dambudziko rayo neAmerica ine mufaro ???haikona kuda zakapfawa kunge honye

    • love more ignorance resides in you

  • musade kuita chimhata mhata pano -Zimbabweans if they have a problem it must be solved by Zimbabweans -majority of us Zimbabweans we dont want micky mouse organisations -siyanai navaMbeki-

  • Which probs are u talking of y cnt u solve them leave mbeki alone.zuro makanzi ne tajamuka garai kudzimba mukati hatidi,Tsvangirai chero riribenzi zvaro arikuzhamba endai mundoregister kuvhota hamudi saka munodei,saka pamberi namugabe wacho

  • Ingomwa Mbeki kana mangamusingazvizive haana mwana so he has no experience of feeling for someone

  • Mbeki knows he screwed up, let him live with that !

  • any African leader who do not protect white people’s interests and white MONOPOLY capital would be demonised and tarnished .
    you are my hero Mbeki

  • son of africa- loyal and patriotic. salute!!!

  • Thabo u are. .
    A production of feces or excrement,
    u are doing an act of defecation, stooling. ..

  • Thabo u are. .
    A production of feces or excrement,
    u are doing an act of defecation, stooling. ..

  • There is a great problem with us Zimbabweans if someone talk his opinion different with what u think you label him names. U were expecting him to disrespect an elected president of a sovereign country. U cheer when Khama talk rubbish and is there any change with his hostility approach to Zimbabwe.

    • Godfrey wake up!!! Quote what Mbeki said and i will tell you why he is an idiot,

    • You just dont have to salute wrong doings,yes the your president was elected as you put it but for wrong reasons thats why your country is in this bad state,noone is force to agree or like what Mbeki said, if you like it other people dont

  • smart diplomacy

  • Even hre in Akasia kkk