Edzai Kasinauyo burial set for Glen Forest

By Grace Chingoma

Former Warriors defender George Mbwando broke down yesterday at a Harare funeral parlour where a memorial service was held for Zimbabwean footballer and administrator Edzai Kasinauyo ahead of his burial today. Kasinauyo, who died in Johannesburg last Friday, will be buried at Glen Forest Memorial Park in Harare at 2pm today.

His close friend, George Mbwando, whom he partnered on a number of projects after their retirement from the game, including catering for orphaned children in Hwange through the Football Against HIV and AIDS project, broke down during Kasinauyo’s body viewing.

He could only say his life will never be the same again.

“I have lost the other part of myself. I am a half now,” said Mbwando, who flew all the way from his base in Germany to attend the funeral of his friend.

Harlington Shereni says his generation should carry on the work which Kasinauyo started and ensure they play a big part in helping develop Zimbabwe football.

Kasinauyo was 42 and has left behind two sons Jayden (12) and Justin (10).

He had divorced his wife of 12 years, Faith Fadzai Makoni, last year.

It was a sombre moment as scores of people, including former players, administrators and supporters joined the family which included Edzai’s father Forbes Chidemo and his mother Theresa Chidemo at the funeral parlour.

“It is really something hard to take. I even remember the first day I started playing professionally, we met at Raylton Sports Club. From there, a great journey begun. I have no words to describe him, his death is too much of a blow for me,’’ said Shereni.

“He had a great vision for football and I hope we will be able to do something in his honour because his life was cut short before he implemented everything he wished.

“His vision should not be lost by his death and we (former players) should promote his ideas.’’

This was echoed by Edzai’s former wife Faith, who used to manage the couple’s retail sportswear business.

“I am just hurt. I will forever miss him. He was a great man, full of love and a fighter till the end. In whatever way we can, we will continue with his legacy. He has left a big hole,” said Makoni.

Former Warriors defender Dumisani Mpofu said it would be hard to fill the gap left by the ex-Moroka Swallows midfield star.

“We have lost a good man who was kind-hearted and passionate. It will be hard to replace him. He was full of ideas,” said Mpofu.

Former Dynamos skipper and Footballers Union of Zimbabwe president Desmond Maringwa said Kasinauyo was the perfect model of a footballer.

“He was a football person through and through. As a union, one of the things we are so happy with was that he assisted a lot of players.

“He managed a lot of guys like Khama Billiat, Knowledge Musona, Willard Katsande and partly Eric Chipeta to mention, but a few. He gave them an opportunity to showcase their talent.

“Normally, when we had our sessions with the current players, we would use him as an example of a player they should aspire to be after their playing careers are over. He was a good example to all the upcoming players.

“He was keen on football development, had passion for football. We have lost a visionary who also did football administration.

“He advised the players properly in every aspect of their lives,” said Maringwa.

Former ZIFA chief executive Henrietta Rushwaya said she was saddened by Kasinauyo’s sudden death.

“I am speechless. The last time we met was when we were told we were not guilty at the magistrates’ court. That was the last time I saw him,” said Rushwaya.

Former Warriors goalkeeper Ephraim Mazarura said they have lost a big brother.

“We are saddened by his departure. I didn’t expect it, I saw him a few months and now he is gone. He was our brother someone who would advise us,” he said.

ZIFA board member Philemon Machana, ZIFA acting chief executive Joseph Mamutse, former ZIFA chief executive Jonathan Mashingaidze, former PSL chief executive Chris Sambo, former ZIFA board member and women’s football boss Miriam Sibanda, former Warriors manager Charles “Mafripa” Dzvairo, Warriors fan Gladman “Dallas” Sekawawana, former footballers Kennedy Nagoli, Alois Bunjira, Thomas Sweswe, Norman Maroto, Dynamos assistant coach Biggie Zuze and sportcasters Barry Manandi and Mike Madoda were some of the people from the football community who gathered at the parlour yesterday.

More people are expected to descend on the private cemetery today to bid farewell to the Warrior who was part of the national team which went to the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Former Warriors skipper and Mamelodi Sundowns manager Peter Ndlovu was expected in the capital last night.

A number of South African players are also expected to attend the funeral. The Herald