Bosso and DeMbare to play in Botswana

By Ricky Zililo

Bulawayo giants Highlanders and Harare’s Dynamos have been invited to a four-team tournament to be held next month at Francistown Sports Complex, Botswana.

The Supa Power Cup which will feature former Botswana champions Mochudi Centre Chiefs and Tafic Sporting Club’s be-Mobile is set for July 29.

Bosso and Dynamos were invited by Joy Sports Foundation who are using the competition to raise funds for the construction of a grassroots sports facility in that country.

Murphy Chris Jinde, Joy Sports Foundation’s public relations officer confirmed inviting Highlanders and Dynamos.

He said they are waiting for the Zimbabwean giants to sign their contracts.

Jinde said teams and line-ups will be chosen by fans who will vote for the players that they want to start for their teams.

The concept that Joy Sports Foundation is similar to that used by organisers of the Carling Black Label Cup which features South African giants Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs.

The teams and line-ups for the Carling Black Label Cup which acts as a rehearsal for the forthcoming new season in South African football are chosen by Carling Black Label customers who submit an 11-digit code which is found on Carling products and have their vote registered. Customers also choose which substitutions to make in-game by voting via text message.

Jinde said the clubs will get a percentage of the money generated from smses.

“Our intention is to have the Supa Power Cup being an annual competition. Our goal is to use the tournament to raise funds for a sports facility meant for grassroots development. We’re happy that Zimbabwean giants Highlanders and Dynamos have agreed to be part of the Supa Power Cup.

“In terms of prizes the contracts that we’re working on will see the clubs taking a certain percentage from the money generated from voting through text messages. However, I must emphasise that each player will get P5 000 appearance fee,” said Jinde.

Joy Sports Foundation is a non-profit making organisation that seeks to develop Botswana’s rural-based youth through sport.

There are a number of Zimbabweans who are based in Botswana who will take up the opportunity to watch the giants play in that country.

Even football lovers based in Bulawayo and Plumtree are likely to cross the border to watch the giants.

Highlanders’ chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube said: “We’ve agreed in principle to play at a tournament in Botswana, but we’re yet to sign the contract as there are some details that we’re still looking into. Participating at such competitions isn’t necessarily for money, but what is important is to grow our brand beyond the borders. By playing at such tournaments we extend our reach, the brand footprint becomes broader and this is also good even to market our sponsors.” The Chronicle