Zanu PF MP sings against violence

Mugove Tafirenyika

Former Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs deputy minister, Fortune Chasi has released a six-track anti-political violence album ahead of the 2018 elections.

The album titled Violence-Free Elections, which was released last week, features Botswana-based musician and producer Tawanda “Dr Tawanda” Kasaira, Jees Jena as well as two female artistes from South Africa, Mmausi and Chomsa.

The Zanu PF Mazowe South legislator told the Daily News that he felt compelled to add his voice to the growing calls for violence-free elections in the country after Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa recently exhorted churches to pray for a peaceful plebiscite next year.

“We are encouraging Zimbabweans to register to vote and then actually go and vote without making partisan statements … the war of liberation waged was to give us the power for self-determination so people should exercise it freely and there must be no violence,” Chasi said, adding:

“Zimbabweans are a peaceful people and so as we look at next year’s elections let’s all respect each other’s rights to vote in peace because if violence becomes an element the election ceases to be an election and becomes something else”.

Previous elections in the country have been marred by controversy amid claims by the opposition that their supporters were beaten up and intimidated by Zanu PF supporters.

Interestingly, Chasi included two songs by the late Cde Chinx; Roger Confirm and Havana kunganisa on the just-released album.

“Chinx is a great man in Zimbabwe regardless of the status he has been accorded as he motivated combatants during the war and became a household name after the war and in singing his songs I was making an effort to ensure that his efforts do not die.

“He listened to my music a few days before his death,” said the Mazowe South legislator.

This is Chasi’s third album. His second one was a remix of Salvation Army church hymns that he dedicated to the church’s followers last year while his first was a Zimdancehall one that he released last year featuring award-winning artistes such as Killer T, Guspy Warrior and Soul Jah Love. Daily News