Tuku’s big day in Nyanga

Tomorrow is Oliver Mtukudzi’s big day as he makes his way to Nyanga for his annual retreat concert at Montclair Resort and Casino.

This year Tuku shares the stage with Alexio Kawara and the two are expected to serenade tourists and golfers that will also travel for the festivities.

Golfers from around the country will have a tournament beginning tomorrow morning while the concert will take place in the evening.

Tuku’s manager Sam Mataure said they are glad to travel to Nyanga once again for the retreat.

He said the event does not only give them an opportunity to go on holiday with their fans, but also allows them to reach out to the Nyanga community.

Last year Tuku used the opportunity to donate various things to Nyanga Hospital.

“This has become a big event on our annual calendar. It is a time to have fun with fans during the retreat and we are all looking forward to it. Last year we had a time to visit Nyanga Hospital and we donated some stuff. It was for fun and also for a good cause,” said Mataure.

“We are happy to rope in Alexio for this concert. We have worked with a number of young musicians at this event and they have all done well. We also promise a surprise this year and people should be ready for something exciting.”

Other musicians that have performed at the event include Ammara Brown, Tariro NeGitare and Roki.

In 2015 South African musician Hugh Masekela came as a surprise act at the event and did collaborations with Oliver Mtukudzi.

Montclair Resort and Casino general manager Brian Nyakutombwa said they have put everything in place for the event.

“All is now set for the event. The golfers have registered for the tournament and the stage is set for the concert. The artistes have promised a memorable concert and we have put in place packages that will excite our guests. The Herald