No visa for Babes to attend BET awards?

South African singer Babes Wodumo was at the centre of a social media storm yesterday when fans wondered if her scheduled trip to attend the BET Awards taking place this weekend in America was cancelled.

This follows IOL’s report that the singer was not going to the States anytime soon because she had not applied for an American Travel visa.

Drum magazine also reported that Mampintsha, Babes’ boyfriend and her record label boss was still trying to get a Visa appointment with the US consulate.

Babes is nominated for the Best International Act: Africa award at the ceremony which is due to take place on Sunday.

The Juice reached out to Babes’ label, West Ink Records and spoke to Melody Mhlongo.

When asked if Babes was still going to the US to attend the awards ceremony, she said: “She’s definitely going, she’s going to The BET Awards, she’ll be at the BET Awards.”

West Ink Records have also reached out to the eThekwini Municipality and the Department of International Relations for assistance.

It is understood that both units have written letters of motivation to the American Embassy, although the final decision lies with the American authorities.

The head of eThekwini’s international relations, Eric Apelgren also said the city was doing all they could to assist and had written a letter to the embassy.

On Wednesday, the eThekweni Municipality gave Babes and Nasty (who both come from that region) a big send-off at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

However, Viacom International Media Networks, the organisers of the BET Awards said they were aware of problems related to Babes Wodumo’s travel arrangements.

“As Viacom International Media Networks Africa, we have assisted the 2017 BET Awards nominees in securing their travel requirements in a speedy manner. However, it has been brought to our attention by the management of the nominee in question that she has not secured a visa.

“We are in contact with the nominee’s management and are working together to find a solution”. The Chronicle