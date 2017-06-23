‘No sex for you!’…Granny slaps lover with six-month sex embargo for drinking too much

No drink and sex! A Bulawayo woman has approached the courts so as to enforce her resolution that she would not have sex with her live-in boyfriend for six months because he drinks too much.

This emerged at the Bulawayo Civil Court where Ethel Karemba from Trenance complained that her lover Onias Ncube’s binges had become too much for her to bear.

Karemba who was seeking a restraining order against her lover said whenever he was drunk, Ncube instead of being charming would verbally and physically abuse her.

“Onias Ncube is my live-in boyfriend and has been emotionally, verbally and physically abusing me from the time we started staying together in 2003. He once abandoned me together with our child to stay with another woman before he came back in May last year.

“When he came back he started drinking too much. Whenever he is drunk he insults me with obscene language and sometimes he ends up assaulting me, with the latest incident being on 25 May when neighbours came to my rescue,” said Karemba.

She insisted that her lover’s drinking habits have ruined their relationship adding that she was no longer interested in him. In his response, Ncube indicated that he had no problems in moving out of his lover’s house.

He defended himself saying the source of their problems started when Karemba denied him his conjugal rights.

“Your worship, I have never abused her. The abuse that the applicant is claiming I am perpetrating on her is not true. She has been denying me my conjugal rights. Just imagine since January we have not been sleeping together. This is because she is accusing me of drinking too much,” said Ncube.

In his ruling presiding magistrate Sheunesu Matova however, ordered Ncube not to physically assault the applicant (Karemba) or verbally abuse her with obscene language. B-Metro