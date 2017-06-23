Lifestyle Mysterious death rattles villagers . . . Family members suspect foul play

By Blessing Rwizi

Villagers in Nyanyadzi are grappling to fathom the mysterious death of a man whose body was found dumped in a gully with many linking the death to prevalent ritual murders that have dogged the community in recent months.

The death of 45-year-old Robert Sithole of Makotamo Village under Chief Muusha’s area has left more questions than answers among Ward Eight villagers. Sithole’s body was discovered on June 15 in a gully that separates Chishakwe and Gudyanga villages near Nyanyadzi Irrigation Scheme B-block.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa, confirmed the death. He said tyre marks of a light motor vehicle were found on the scene, raising suspicions of foul play. Said Insp Kakohwa: “The deceased left home on June 14 at around 12pm and proceeded to Takaronga Gudyanga’s place in Makangani area to drink traditional beer. Robson Gudyanga saw Sithole drinking beer at Takaronga’s place

“The following day at 7am, Irene Gudyanaga was on her way to the fields when she saw Sithole’s body in a gully that separates Chishakwe and Gudyanga villages. “She reported the matter to ZRP Nyanyadzi. Police officers and homicide detectives from Chipinge attended the scene.

“They observed no visible marks or injuries on Sithole’s body, but blood was coming from his mouth and nose. “Tyre marks of a light motor vehicle were observed on the scene. His body was taken to Birchenough Bridge Hospital mortuary for post mortem. Investigations are still in progress.”

Although investigations by the police indicate that Sithole could have slipped into the gully and died, tyre marks of a light vehicle that were at the scene have raised suspicions.

A villager who requested anonymity said the death was a case of ritual murder. “We suspect that this man was killed for ritual purposes and whoever did it went on to dump him in that gully. Why were the tyre marks found at the scene if we are saying he slipped into the gully after drinking beer?

“A lot of people have been murdered over the years in cases such as this one. The police must dig deep and follow all possible leads to bring the issue of ritual murders to an end,” said the villager. Manica Post