Crimes & CourtsLocal

Killer stepmom jailed 23 years

193 34

By Tendai Gukutikwa

The  Hob-House woman who brutally attacked her six-year-old stepdaughter with an axe-handle leaving her for dead before inserting a vibrator in her privates in a futile attempt to present the minor as a rape victim was yesterday (Thursday) sentenced to 23 years imprisonment.

Tendai Happiness Bwanya (47) was convicted of murder  by High Court Judge, Justice Charles Hungwe. Her brutality resulted in the death of Rumbidzai Ndoro in August last year. In sentencing her, Justice Hungwe expressed shock at Bwanya’s heartlessness.

Justice Hungwe said as young as Rumbidzai was, she would not have provoked her stepmother to punish her the way Bwanya did.  Said Justice Hungwe: “The horrendous nature of the wounds that were on the child’s body at the time of her body speaks volumes of the inhuman treatment and horrors she went through at your hands while she was still alive.”

Read More

Justice Hungwe said it was people like Bwanya who taint the image of all step-mothers because of the inhuman treatment she subjected the six-year old child to. “It is a bad case of cruelty, domestic violence as well as child abuse and it is a wonder that you are actually a mother of a grown up child who is still alive.

“As if that was not enough, you went further and crafted a web of lies which you told your husband, friend, the police and this court thinking that you will evade your befitting punishment,” said Justice Hungwe. Justice Hungwe was referring to Bwanya’s testimony in court that she had seen an unidentified man leaving her house and that the child had told her that she had been raped.

Justice Hungwe said if the child had been raped indeed, Bwanya would not have dissuaded her husband from making a police report and that after he had left for the police, she should not have kept on cleaning the mess in the house as cover up of the evidence.

After being arrested, she escaped lawful custody and asked her friend, Gladys Nyabereka to go and collect some money, clean clothes and her travelling documents as well as disperse mourners who had gathered at her house. Bwanya was arrested for the second time, after being caught hiding under Nyabereka’s bed.

Mr Jonathan Chingwinyiso prosecuted. Manica Post

You might also like More from author

  • Face yacho ibhinya zvechokwadi.

  • SA should take notes.

  • Chete iye auraya mwana nedhemo. Ndashamiswa

  • Should rot in jail this idiot

  • She makes me sick she is a witch let her stay in jail for life

  • Anotyisa munhu uyo

  • Vakashingisa havo

  • Vakadzi ndoo zvavatori vanonyebera rudo . Anoramba kuchengeta mwana wemabiyake asi va bhuti vake kana vasisi vake achichengeta ndoshaya kuti vanodya zvakasiyana here .

  • Thank u for your good job to arest those criminals

  • 23 years for taking an innocent soul? Its not justice she must rot in jail with hard labour.

  • Muroyi nxaaaq

  • Kunyange mwana akaita mudiki sei anotiziva kuti apa ndiri kushungurudzwa asi chekuita panenge pasina akaonekwa achitaura na baba vake ane rakashwa anenzi wanga usi taudziwei

  • Dai vatomutongera hupenyu hwese mujeri.

  • Kuuraya shuwa uku kupisa kuzasi mwana achichema iye achisekerera zvake . Hona maziziso ake kunge katsi yadzipwa ne mbambaira

  • They must just hang her

  • Munhu rudzii achiri kurukwa maOyi-Oyi mumusoro?? Nxaa ngaayende kujeri stupid

  • kkkk haisi hanzvanzi ya Booker T here iwo mazimeso

  • Honai maziziso ake ndeemhondi ayo ngaavharirwe mucell make ega anopedza vamwe ikoko

  • Look at those eyes !!!! The eyes of a killer she deserved a life sentence

  • Rest In Prison( RIP).

  • This woman was used by evil spirits. Lesson: Let us never trust a step mother/father near our children, no matter how much thy pretend to like thm in our presence.

  • If u don’t need your partner’s kid just pack & leave the innocent soul in peace(I hate someone who abuses the kids of his/her partner.It was your choice to date somebody with kid/kids so whats the purpose of abuse because nothing will he/her is a father or mother no more virginity.

  • 23years is one of the good examples to the those who abuses stepchildren.

  • don’t paint every step-parent with a black paint,just direct your anger to the idiot concerned,there are many step dads en mums with warm care out there

  • Kuipa zvese nemoyo,she devil

  • Kumeso kwacho chete uuuuuum i bhinya chairo

  • Some pipo ar very evil eish

  • Why not lyf in prison satan

  • 23 mashoma iiiii Zvakaoma

  • a witch

  • dai vakamupa 50 years nxaa

  • Aaaaa munhu ndomuziva uyu