Guspy Warrior set to rock Vic Falls

By Vasco Chaya

Veteran Zimdancehall musician Guspy Warrior will use the Victoria Falls concert tomorrow to celebrate the Linkage awards nomination as Africa Best Dancehall musician.

Guspy Warrior will share the stage with equally talented artiste King Shaddy at the official opening of The New Victoria Falls Club in the resort town. “This is my first international achievement hence it deserves to be well celebrated.

“Though we are so hopeful to bring the award home, but the fact that we have been recognised among top musicians is encouraging,” Guspy Warrior said.

The Joze singer has been nominated together with Bobo Wine from Uganda, A2 from Gambia, Stonebwoy of Ghana and Kenya’s Frankie Dee. “We are encouraging all Zimbabweans to vote for us,” said Guspy Warrior who has seven studio albums under his name.

Chibuku Neshamwari moves to Masvingo

All roads in Masvingo Province will lead to Farai Beerhall on Saturday to witness another exciting Chibuku Neshamwari preliminary competition courtesy of Delta Beverages’ Chibuku brand.

About 10 traditional groups are expected to clash for supremacy and the top three winners will walk away with $300, $200 and $150 respectively.

Apart from the cash prize, the overall winning group will be presented with an opportunity to represent Masvingo Province in the national finals scheduled for Bulawayo’s White City stadium on August 5.

Dzimbabwe Traditional Dance group won the provincial competition last year in Masvingo after showcasing a well-choreographed majukwa dance at an event held at Huruyadzo Bar in Chivi on June 2, 2016.

National competition prizes are as follows: winning groups will pocket $7 000, $5 000 and $3 000 respectively.

Tocky Vibes, Stunner date Takarangana

Of late, the combination of Tocky Vibes, real name Obey Makamure and Stunner has been ruling the roost in the country. The two shared the stage in several towns and cities including Gweru and Bulawayo among others.

Tomorrow, the duo will perform at Takarangana Night club in the capital in what promises to be an enthralling show.

Tocky Vibes rose to stardom a couple of years ago thanks to his smash hit album Mhai Singles Collection and is promising a good show tonight.

Though some of Tocky Vibes critics are of the view that the lanky artiste has lost it by dumping riddims. However, Tocky Vibes has no regrets on dumping riddims which made him a household name. “I have no regrets for Toti Toti. I make music not for money or popularity but simply to convey a certain message to different audience.

“Critics say I have short-changed my fans when I moved from riding on Zimdancehall beats (riddims) but I can call Toti Toti my first album as everything on it belongs to me.

“I cannot take pride in riddims since they are not my creations but someone else’s,” Tocky Vibes said in a previous interview with the Daily News.

On the other hand, Stunner whose marriage and break- up with Olinda Chapel was under spotlight recently, is coming to popularise his latest album If I die Tonight a 16-track album which is a sequel to Ndaita Mbiri, a 15-track album released in 2013.

Some of the Glen Norah bred artiste’s previous albums are Hemeno; Kalife; Team Hombe; Number One and Can’t Stop Me among others.

The multi-award- winning artiste is one of the few local artistes who rose to become a force to reckon with in the continental showbiz arena and in the past, he performed at international platforms such as African Entertainment Awards (AEA) and Big Brother Africa Live Eviction Show among others.

Diamond Musica returns to Jazz 24/7

Rhumba music group Diamond Musica famed for their Sina Makosa rendition will perform at the above joint in Harare tonight where they will share the stage with Bitumba.

Club Joy hosts Dembo

Tendai Dembo is taking his latest album Mushando to Club Joy in Glen Norah A, Harare tomorrow.

Dance clash at City Sports Bar

Two leading dance groups Fearless and Unique Queens will perform at City Sports Bar in Harare on Sunday.

Sam Dondo dates Gava Restaurant

Afro-fusion musician Sam Dondo will perform at Gava Restaurant in the capital on Sunday.

Wezhaz Bar hosts Mopo, Moyondizvo

The above Warren Park joint is hosting Potifa Mopo and Remias Moyondizvo tomorrow in Harare.

Jah Prayzah returns to Belgravia Sports Club

Jerusalem hit maker Jah Prayzah will perform at Belgravia Sports Club in Harare on Saturday afternoon.

Winter Explosion Reloaded at Kwekwe

In Kwekwe, all roads will lead to Gulez Gardens where Winter Xplosion Reloaded gig will be held tonight and it will feature Extra Large, Leonard Mapfumo, Sniper, Sanii Makhalima and Magikkal among others.

On Saturday, Makhalima, Extra Large and Trevor Dongo will be performing in Gweru at Club Excite.

Bar Rouge host ‘The Headmaster’

Veteran afro-fusion artiste Bob “The Headmaster” Nyabinde is performing at Bar Rouge at Longcheng Plaza in the capital tomorrow.Guspy Warrior set to rock Vic Falls Daily News