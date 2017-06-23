Freeman presents new album to Magaya

Freeman on Thursday presented his newly released sixth album -Top Striker – to Prophet Walter Magaya as an honour to the man of God.

Freeman caught up with Prophet Magaya at the National Sports Stadium where his Yadah Stars had a training session with the Cosafa bound Warriors.

The Zvakaipa Dai Ndarega hit-maker said the presentation is not by coincidence but he came to the stadium for that purpose.

He said the decision is because of the respect he has for the PHD leader.

“This is not a coincidence; I actually came here when I heard that he (Prophet Magaya) is here. I just came to give him the CD because I respect him. I present the CD personally to the people i respect and is among them,” said Freeman.

Prophet Magaya had no objections with the honour but received it with joy and blessed the chanter.

HKD boss, as Freeman is being referred to, went on to give a number of players copies of the album. H-Metro