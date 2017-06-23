COSAFA armband delights Mushure

By Eddie Chikamhi

Warriors skipper for this year’s edition of the COSAFA Castle Cup, Ocean Mushure, is delighted by the prospects of leading the nation as he feels Zimbabwe need to break the eight-year duck by winning the competition.

The Warriors are expected to leave for South Africa this morning with a squad of 20 players led by veteran coach Sunday Chidzambwa and his assistants Lloyd Mutasa and Bongani Mafu. Mushure will be taking part in the competition for the second time in his career.

The Dynamos defender yesterday said Zimbabwe, who last won the COSAFA Cup in 2009, are looking to better their previous performance by winning the trophy to set a new tournament record.

Zimbabwe, South Africa and Zambia are the most successful teams in the tournament after winning the title four times each.

The Warriors are set to begin the tournament in the preliminary round facing Mozambique, Seychelles and Madagascar in Group B.

“We have to go there, fight and come back home with the title. From what I see, I perceive that we have a very strong squad and if we do all things correctly nothing can stop us from achieving what we want.

“So we aim to win each and every game, especially in the preliminary round, so that by the time we reach the finals we would have boosted our confidence,” said Mushure.

The 31-year-old defender was also happy with the decision by the technical team to hand him the skipper’s armband ahead of the foreign-based professionals such as Eric Chipeta and George Chigova.

Chidzambwa revealed he went for experience and seniority when choosing the leaders with Ovidy Karuru coming in as the vice-captain.

Having been there before, Mushure believes his experience will help the younger players in the squad to settle.

“It’s something that is very motivating. I am sure I am ready for it and I hope to inspire my teammates so that we can push beyond our limits. Some of the guys are playing such tournaments for the first time.

“But the most important thing is we have to work as a team. We have to complement one another on the field of play because individualism cannot bring results. We also have to look back and try to work on the mistakes that we made at the previous COSAFA tournaments,” said Mushure.

Zimbabwe open their campaign against Mozambique on Monday.

They are set to reach a milestone by becoming the first nation to play 50 COSAFA Cup matches in the second match against Madagascar at the Royal Bafokeng two days later.

Chidzambwa said he was pleased by the fitness and the talent at his disposal despite his selection having been limited to not more than two players per club because of the Premiership games which are going to continue through the period of the competition.

The coach has won the COSAFA Cup twice.

The axe fell on the current Premiership top scorer Bukhosi Sibanda of Bantu Rovers and the Shabanie Mine duo of Nyasha Mpofu and Collins Dhuwa.

The Warriors yesterday had a training game against Yadah FC at the National Sports Stadium.

Yadah FC owner prophet Walter Magaya, who has always expressed his undying love for the Warriors and sponsoring their previous campaigns, made an appearance and watched the whole practice match.

*Zimbabwe squad*

*Goalkeepers*: George Chigova (Polokwane City), Takabva Mawaya (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Talbert Mutombeni (Chapungu)

*Defenders*: Eric Chipeta (Ajax Cape Town), Ocean Mushure (Dynamos), Honest Moyo (Highlanders), Bruce Homora (Black Rhinos), Jimmy Tigere (Harare City), Jameson Mukombwe (Black Rhinos)

*Midfielders:* Liberty Chakoroma (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Gerald Takwara (FC Platinum) Ovidy Karuru (AmaZulu), Leeroy Mavunga (Yadah Stars), Talent Chawapihwa (FC Platinum), Michelle Katsvairo (Kaizer Chiefs), Innocent Mucheneka (Chicken Inn)

*Forwards*: Knox Mutizwa (Lamontville Golden Arrows), Prince Dube (Highlanders), Blessing Majarira (Herentals), Raphael Manuvire (ZPC Kariba). The Herald