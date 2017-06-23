Bill Cosby to host ‘educational tour about sexual assault allegations’

By Claire Rutter | Metro |

Bill Cosby is planning to hit the road, on a town hall-style tour to educate people about sexual assault allegations.

Due to changing laws, Cosby feels that he’s giving a service to young people as well as married people and especially athletes and is planning to discuss the changing laws, his spokespeople have said.

Just last week Cosby escaped heading to prison after a sexual assault trial against him resulted in a hung jury.

While prosecutors plan to retry the case, his spokesman Andrew Wyatt has said that ‘people need to be educated’ about sexual assault law and allegations.

Talking to WBRC-TV’s Good Day Alabama, Wyatt said that the tour could kick off as early as next month, starting in Alabama.

‘This is bigger than Bill Cosby, this issue can affect any young person, especially young athletes of today,’ he said.

‘They need to know what they’re facing when they’re hanging out and partying, when they’re doing certain things that they shouldn’t be doing.’

Wyatt also laughed: ‘And it also affects married men.’

Presenter Janice Rogers, said: ‘Is it kind of a “Do as I say, not as I do” situation?’

It was noted on the show that the statute of limitations on accusations had changed and allows accusers to have more time to come forward to authorities.

‘This is why people need to be educated on – you know, a brush on the shoulder – you know, anything at this point can be considered sexual assault and it’s a good thing to be educated about the laws,’ Benson, who is a spokesperson for Cosby’s wife Camille.

Cosby had been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home near Philadelphia in 2004.

Around 50 other women have spoken out with similar accusations but the alleged assaults were too old for prosecutors to file charges.

Prosecutors will pursue a retrial in the coming months.