Baba Harare dates Mutare

By Fungayi Munyoro



Third Generation breakaway kid, Braveman Chizvino Mawanza affectionately known as Baba Harare in the music circles has to prove that he is not a fluke when he performs away from his favourite hunting ground, Harare this weekend.

Club Mandisa will tomorrow (Saturday) host the talented, yet underrated guitarist for the second time since dumping Jah Prayzah. In an interview from his Harare base, the talented artiste promised to sample new tracks from his forthcoming album due to be released next month.

“There are no two ways about it. I will not let my fans down and I will give my best. Fans should come in their numbers and watch Baba Harare in action. We are coming to Mutare in full force and we promise that we will not disappoint our fans. ‘‘This will be our second show after another successful one early this year,” he said.

The dreadlocked musician weaned himself from Jah Prayzah’s Third Generation outfit after an eight-year stint early this year and formed his own band, The City Vibration Band.

He introduced his solo career by releasing his debut 14-track album, ‘‘Chikwama Changu’’ which became an instant hit. The album was well received and has received fair airplay on various radio stations. Some of his hit songs include ‘‘Sirivhiya’’, the title track, ‘‘Chikwama Changu’’, ‘‘We Need Peace’’, ‘‘Tsvimbo’’, ‘‘Zindakupa’’ which featured Progress Chipfumo and ‘‘Ibvai Pano’’ which featured sungura ace, Alick Macheso.

The show organisers confirmed the gig and said Baba Harare was expected to utilise the opportunity to build his fan base in the city. They said they were very confident that he would stage a memorable show. Manica Post