Andy Muridzo drops trademark

By Bongani Ndlovu

Before turning 25 last week, Dherira hit-maker Andy Muridzo shaved off his signature dreadlocks.

Baba Keketso, as Andy Muridzo is affectionately known, said he got tired of the dreadlocks and decided to change his hairstyle and look by cutting his hair.

“I cut my hair to have a new look. Like anyone else, I just wanted to change my hairstyle,” said Baba Keketso.

Asked what he would do with the dreadlocks, the artiste, who celebrated his birthday in Harare at the weekend, said he would keep them in case he changes his mind.

“I’m definitely keeping my hair and not selling it because maybe one day, I’ll want to spot dreadlocks. And when I feel that way, I’ll simply visit the saloon and have them crocheted back.”

Some, however, felt that Andy, who recently launched a new album, had cut his hair to differentiate himself from Jah Prayzah whom many say he imitates.

Contrary to reports that he had snubbed the OK Grand Challenge at which all artistes from his record label, Military Touch Movement, performed last month, Andy said he could not make it as he had another show in Chiredzi.

“A week before the OK Grand Challenge, I was supposed to perform in Chiredzi. However, I couldn’t make it as I’d to travel to the United Kingdom for some business so a week later, on the day of the OK Grand Challenge, I was in Chiredzi making up to fans there for my no-show,” he said.

The artiste, however, expressed interest in performing in Bulawayo saying he was looking forward to staging a show here soon. The Chronicle