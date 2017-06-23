Alexis Sanchez replies ‘no’ to Bayern Munich transfer question

Alexis Sanchez has indicated that he will not be joining Bayern Munich this summer after being asked about the prospect of a move to the German champions.

The Arsenal forward scored Chile’s goal in their 1-1 draw with Germany in the Confederations Cup on Thursday evening and after the match, the 28-year-old was quizzed about his future.

Bild’s reporter for Germany’s national team, Heiko Niedderer‏, claims that when he directly asked Sanchez if he was joining Bayern, the Chilean grinned and replied ‘no’.

Niedderer‏ also pointed out that Sanchez’s response could have implied that he was not taking questions about his future as opposed to ruling out the possibility of a transfer to Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Sanchez was also asked about his future by Omnisport but opted to focus his answer solely on Chile’s Confederations Cup campaign.

‘As you’ve said, our dream is to win this competition,’ he replied.

‘We’re really focused on that and we think we will be able to do so.

‘We need to rest and, on Sunday, we have to play the same way we did [against Germany].’

Reports at the weekend claimed Sanchez is purposely pricing himself out of a move to Bayern in order to force through a transfer to Manchester City.

City are reportedly confident of completing a deal for the Chilean, whose preference is a reunion with Pep Guardiola, and the club will submit an offer to Arsenal after the Confederations Cup ends. Metro