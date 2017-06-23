Akbay carrying Bosso burden

By Ricky Zililo

Highlanders’ first team players are training in two groups, with coach Erol Akbay saying working without assistant coaches is ‘uncomfortable’.

The Bulawayo giants suspended assistant coach Amini Soma-Phiri and goalkeepers’ trainer Cosmas Zulu last week for ‘misdemeanours’ and elevated development gaffer Melusi ‘Mabaleka’ Sibanda to assist Akbay.

Sibanda sat on the bench with Akbay when Highlanders beat Hwange 3-0 at Barbourfields Stadium and will continue assisting the Dutchman until the club deals with the Soma-Phiri and Zulu matter.

Akbay said in the build-up to Sunday’s tie against How Mine, his squad has been training in two groups.

“It’s not comfortable to work without assistant coaches because I have to do everything alone and that puts more pressure on me. The stand-in assistant coach (Sibanda) is still familiarising himself with my philosophy. What I’ve since resorted to is to conduct training in two groups, so that I have an eye on all the players. Splitting the squad into two groups is meant to see the players’ weaknesses and work on them,” said Akbay.

Sibanda will have to quickly grasp Akbay’s philosophy as the club is yet to appoint an independent disciplinary committee that will hear Zulu and Soma-Phiri’s cases.

This means Sibanda, an ex-Highlanders utility player, who was head coach for the club’s developmental side Bosso 90 that competes in the Southern Region Division One League, will be with the first team for some time.

Despite admitting feeling pressure, Akbay is optimistic they will beat How Mine.

Akbay made several changes to the team that beat Hwange, leaving out regulars Rodreck Mutuma, Tendai Ngulube, Allen Gahadzikwa, Simon Munawa and Benson Dube, but indicated that he will bring them back for the How Mine tie.

“I want to win all the times and I’m going to make changes to the squad that played against Hwange. This will depend on the formation that we will use. I also think that this will be a physical game, so experienced guys will be needed,” Akbay said.

Bosso will be without striker Prince Dube and left-back Honest Sibanda, who are with the Warriors’ squad that leaves today for South Africa to compete in the Cosafa Cup.

Highlanders face a resurgent How Mine outfit, which has lost only once in the last five games, going down 0-2 away at Triangle United on May 21.

The gold miners recovered from that defeat and have gone on a four-match unbeaten run.

Highlanders have in their last five games won three matches and lost twice, 0-1 to Chicken Inn and 3-0 to Black Rhinos.

Bosso are tied on 24 points with How Mine, with the former in fourth place because of a superior goal difference.

They trail leaders Black Rhinos by three points.

To keep up with the championship chasing teams, both teams are hard-pressed for maximum points on Sunday.

Meanwhile, table anchors Tsholotsho FC are away to FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium tomorrow.

Leaders Rhinos will be out to consolidate their top spot when they play host to Harare City at Morris Depot on Sunday, with second from the bottom Bantu Rovers hosting Chapungu at Luveve Stadium.

In form former champions, Dynamos, are home to Bulawayo City at the National Sports Stadium, hoping to take their unbeaten run to six games.

Bulawayo City travel to Harare with their heads high following last weekend’s 2-1 win over struggling Yadah FC.

Bulawayo City should brace for a tough encounter from a Dynamos side that scored four goals in 58 minutes against Chapungu before their game was abandoned after the goal post fell in Gweru.

Dynamos will be without head coach Lloyd Mutasa, who is assisting stand-in Warriors’ coach for the Cosafa Cup tournament Sunday Chidzambwa.

The former champions will also be without left-back Ocean Mushure.

*Fixtures*

*Tomorrow:* Chicken Inn v Ngezi Platinum (Luveve), FC Platinum v Tsholotsho FC (Mandava)

*Sunday:* How Mine v Highlanders (Barbourfields), Bantu Rovers v Chapungu (Luveve), Triangle United v ZPC Kariba (Gibbo), Hwange v Shabanie Mine (Colliery), Black Rhinos v Harare City (Morris Depot), Dynamos v Bulawayo City (National Sports Stadium) Tuesday: Yadah FC v Caps United (Morris Depot) The Chronicle