Tyson survives another day

By Blessings Mashaya

Zanu PF national political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere will have to wait a little longer before he knows his political fate after the politburo yesterday referred to President Robert Mugabe and his deputies his case for determination.

Kasukuwere has been under fire ever since nine out of 10 Zanu PF provinces demanded, among other things, that the party recalls him on a slew of charges, which included attempting to unseat Mugabe.

Yesterday, after debating the report presented by a probe team chaired by National Assembly Speaker Jacob Mudenda, which submitted its findings to the politburo last week, Kasukuwere’s fate was left to be decided by the presidium.

The presidium is made up of Mugabe and his two deputies — Emmerson Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko.

Until December 2014, the national chairperson of the party was part of the politburo, but currently that post is vacant.

After a lengthy politburo meeting yesterday, party spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo revealed that Kasukuwere’s fate was now in the hands of the top three Zanu PF chefs.

“The report by the probe committee chaired by Advocate Jacob Mudenda on the Mashonaland Central petition was fully read to members of the politburo page by page.

“There was extensive discussion of the report by members of the politburo. The presidium will digest the discussions and make necessary pronouncement later on the matter.

“They are going to meet and make necessary pronouncement but the report was thoroughly discussed,” he said.

Mudenda, a politburo member tasked by Mugabe to head a committee that investigated Kasukuwere in the wake of demonstrations held in nine of the 10 political provinces, in protest over his conduct, tabled his report at last week’s politburo meeting.

The report ignited tempers in Zanu PF, with the politburo clearly divided right through the middle, along factional and tribal lines pitting two factions — Team Lacoste and Generation 40 (G40).

G40 is behind Kasukuwere, while the former is not.

Kasukuwere has denied all the charges levelled against him — maintaining that he holds unquestionable loyalty to Mugabe.

He accuses the rival Team Lacoste of trying to engineer his downfall through these accusations which he says are trumped up.

Team Lacoste has previously accused Kasukuwere of purging its officials in the party restructuring allegedly to further his own interests.

Two months ago, Kasukuwere suffered the surprising spectacle of witnessing demonstrations against him in his Mashonaland Central home province, before they spread to other eight provinces as calls for his ouster spread.

Since then he has been fighting to save his political career, with his Zanu PF enemies pushing for his ouster from both his party and government positions.

Also under fire has been his brother Dickson Mafios, who is the acting Zanu PF chairperson for Mashonaland Central.

The G40 faction has for some time now been described as being “at sixes and sevens”, following the growing pressure that has been brought to bear on its leading figures.

Sources have also previously told the Daily News that Zanu PF’s ever-fluid factional and succession politics were changing gear again, as there was now an apparent realignment of alliances within the warring former liberation movement — as Team Lacoste cranked up their assault on the G40.

Analysts have previously said Mugabe’s failure to resolve Zanu PF’s thorny succession riddle is fuelling the ruling party’s deadly infighting, which is worsening by the day.

The 93-year-old has studiously refused to name a successor, insisting that the party’s congress has that mandate: to choose a person of their own choice. Daily News