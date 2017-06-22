Senior cop probed over fake ‘spot fine’ books

A senior policeman based at Marlborough Police Station has been fingered as the brains behind the processing of counterfeit Admission of Guilt deposit fine books (ZJ69) that are being used by ‘unscrupulous’ cops manning roadblocks.

This has raised fears that unsuspecting motorists are being issued with fake receipts, with the police officers pocketing the money.

Government has directed that the roadblocks be reduced to four per province and the officers deployed elsewhere.

The case came to light after two police constables were arrested in Marlborough recently manning a roadblock with a fake ZJ69 book and implicated Inspector Victor Jaja.

Insp Jaja is responsible for administration at the police station.

The two constables were arrested by two senior police officers based at Marlborough Police Station on March 3 following a tip-off and they reportedly told the officers that they had been given the fake receipt book by Insp Jaja.

It is reported that the two constables, whose case is still pending before the courts, however, later changed their statements and alleged that they were given the receipt book by the officer-in-charge.

Although chief police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba could not be reached for comment yesterday, sources close to the matter confirmed that Insp Jaja was under investigation.

The sources said sometime in 2013, two constables based in Tsholotsho were dismissed from the force after they were found in possession of a fake ZJ69 book.

At that time, Insp Jaja was reportedly based at that station, where he was responsible for administration before he was transferred to Beitbridge Police Station.

In Beitbridge, sources said two constables were found in possession of seven fake ZJ69 books and implicated Insp Jaja.

Investigations carried out revealed that the fake books had been printed in South Africa and the two junior officers were dismissed from the force.

Insp Jaja was among the more than 500 police officers that Government redeployed from Beitbridge District to other stations countrywide in August last year.

He was deployed to Marlborough Police Station in Harare.

Insp Jaja (42) has been suspended from the force and is yet to appear before a disciplinary hearing. The Herald