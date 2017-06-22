Redeemed from the empty way of life

By Apostle Dr. James Madzimure

18 For you know that you were not redeemed from your useless [spiritually unproductive] way of life inherited [by tradition] from your forefathers with perishable things like silver and gold, 19 but [you were actually purchased] with precious blood, like that of a [sacrificial] lamb unblemished and spotless, the priceless blood of Christ (1 Peter 1:18-19, AMP).

The Bible actually says that Christ redeemed us from the empty way of life. There is a life that is spiritually unproductive for the children of God. When you do not accept Jesus Christ as your personal Saviour, you will be very limited both spiritually and physically. Adam as the father of the human race passed on the sin to his offspring.

There is the natural inclination to do wrong even from childhood. I believe that the spiritual world is more real and controls the physical. You manifest yourself first in the spiritual realm before we see it in the physical.

Our ancestors handed down to us the empty way of life which says we can worship the dead and ask them to look after us or bless us. Unfortunately many people across the world, particularly in Africa believe this lie of the devil. In Zimbabwe, every year in August, people brew beers to invoke the spirits of the dead.

The result is that we connected our children and ourselves to demons that are now limiting our progress and tormenting us. Participation in such evil activities caused many to end up having spiritual wives and husbands, many curses or misfortunes in life. Many people are suffering from the wrong choices that were made by their grandparents. Some of our forefathers consulted traditional healers and spiritualists and were given even goblins knowingly or ignorantly.

“Do not defile yourselves by turning to mediums or to those who consult the spirits of the dead. I am the LORD your God” (Leviticus 19:31, NLT).

A person who is spiritually empty is given to sexual perversion (pornography, masturbation, fornication, lust, adultery etc), theft, drunkenness, lying, murder, gossip, jealousy, envy, malice, etc.

But Christ redeemed us from the empty way of life. The word redeem can loosely mean paying a ransom, which means to buy back, regain possession of, or exchange for money, goods, etc.: to redeem one’s property. To ransom is to redeem a person from captivity by paying a stipulated price, or to redeem from sin by sacrifice: to ransom a kidnapped child (www.dictionary.com/browse/redeem). The price for our sins could not be defined in monetary terms; maybe billions/trillions were required per individual. Who could afford it?

This definition gives a graphic word picture of what sin did to mankind when the first man (Adam) fell in the Garden of Eden. Sin captivated or enslaved mankind and controlled them. During the era of slave trade in Africa, many people died during transit because they had lost their rights to living to their slave masters. When sin takes control, you will be at the mercy of the devil. We know the devil only comes to kill, steal and destroy your life.

There are two worlds always fighting for the control of human life. On one side is the devil, who wants to destroy your destiny and that of your family and on the other side is Jesus who want to bless you with good life. Sad enough, many people are choosing the devil under deception and rejecting Jesus the life giver. Jesus gives you a rich and satisfying (flourishing) life. Many people die unsatisfied with their studies, marriages, careers etc. But I am a testimony that Jesus gives a satisfying life, you cease to complain about everything and enjoy life.

The secret for a satisfying life is walking with Christ all the days of your life. You are guided by God’s word daily and your life will never wither away. You are watered by the word daily to develop strong roots in Christ and you leaves will be ever green. I am here to declare as an oracle of God that no more curses in your life for as long as you surrender with all your heart to Christ. Let Christ takeover and drive your life, and u will enjoy life.

I was pondering on the word EMPTY and God was revealing to me that one will have nothing to show for their effort. I have seen very educated Professors who live like beggars, failing to even buy good clothes, car or house. Some people without them being responsible are barren because of evil covenants entered by their parents with spiritualists. People die very poor living no inheritance for their children. The Bible is clear that a good man leaves an inheritance even for his grandchildren. Poverty is not from God, it is a weapon of the devil to control mankind. Many people traded their souls for fame and riches. There are many singers and celebrities who have been duped by the devil and they were given the empty way of life. The emptiness becomes the standard for their lives.

Do you feel like your life is very empty? Do not despair; I have good news for you. Jesus Christ, the lion of the tribe of Judah, redeemed us from the curse of the law with his own blood. Jesus never sinned; his blood was pure making Him the perfect sacrificial lamb for mankind. We were purchased out of slavery with spotless blood. The blood of bulls and goats was not good enough because it required yearly sacrifice, only acting as a covering of sins (Hebrews 9, 10). However, Jesus paid the price once and for all mankind and our sins were blotted away. By so doing, we were purchased back from slavery into freedom in Christ Jesus.

Apostle Dr. James Madzimure writes in his personal capacity.